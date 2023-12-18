How to get your entire company to wear the sales shirt

In the business world, selling is often associated exclusively with the sales team. However, this narrow focus does not reflect the true dynamics of a successful company.

As Zig Ziglar, world-renowned author and motivational speaker, famously said: «In a successful organization, everyone is a seller. If someone says that it is not their responsibility to sell, they do not understand their role in the company. »

To cite some examples, how many times have you heard any of these phrases:

💬 “It’s not my place to sell,”

💬 “That’s the seller’s problem, not mine,”

💬 “I don’t know who sold it to you, I’m in administration,”

💬 «I don’t know how to sell»,

💬 “I only do my job, I am here to answer sales things”

💬 and the fatal “They don’t pay me to sell.”

Don’t these people realize that without customers the company doesn’t work? And if the company doesn’t work, we will all be unemployed? It seems truism to point it out like this, although it is more common than you think.

Right now someone is saying a phrase like that, which goes against excellent customer service.

The oversupply of brands, products and services makes customers increasingly demand a extraordinary experience: from what we buy to following the link long after we have made a transaction.

Why is this relational and emotional component so relevant? Because any activity needs to be nourished, nowadays, by long-term relationships, which allow us to continue building and consolidating that initial bond.

This is why The customer experience is not limited to the interaction with the sales team. It starts from the moment a customer comes into contact with the brand and covers all stages of the customer life cycle. From the marketing department creating a compelling brand image to the customer service team resolving issues, each department contributes to the customer experience.

Brian Tracy, sales and personal development expert, noted that «Sales problems are problems for the entire company. Every employee has an impact on customer perception.” What Tracy indicates is usually the most common and least addressed problem, deeply. Because People tend to give up after a sale.and limit yourself to what your role tells you.

However, when a customer perceives a company as having an open attitude, listening and constant service, He is up to 85% more willing to recommend the agent who assisted him, and to recommend the brand.

A few decades ago, the concept of brand “ambassadors” began to be heard. It was mentioned as a circle of impact towards the market, generally made up of senior management and management.

Currently, this group of representatives is made up of the entire company: from the top, to the operational and support areas, and to the strategic and regular external suppliers.

That is why the attention, monitoring and care of the details of all the traceability of a commercial relationship is extremely relevant and exceeds purely commercial contact.