RedGirasol seals alliance with Credit Saison México and raises US$5.8M to scale sustainable financing

RedGirasol, a Mexican fintech focused on impact investment and founded by Mauricio de Mucha, closes a strategic alliance with Credit Saison México, local arm of the Japanese firm Credit Saison, which includes an initial investment of US$5.8 million to fund its credit portfolio.

The operation marks a milestone for the fintech ecosystem in Mexico: it is the first time that Credit Saison México selects a local crowdfunding platform as a vehicle to channel institutional capital. The investment will be used to finance hundreds of productive and sustainable projects within the platform.

RedGirasol: The model behind the platform

The fintech operates as a regulated Crowdfunding Institution, connecting investors with projects focused on solar energy and sustainable development. Its Evergreen Investment product allows you to invest in a diversified portfolio of credits, facilitating access to impact opportunities with financial returns.

In addition to its focus on sustainability, the company has built a secondary market that provides liquidity to investors, a relevant differential within the crowdfunding ecosystem in the region.

Next steps after the alliance

With this alliance, the startup seeks to accelerate its growth and strengthen its offer for both investors and credit applicants. Credit Saison México will participate as a liquidity provider, both in private debt and in the secondary market developed by the platform.

Both companies project a long-term relationship, with the possibility of increasing the investment amount depending on demand. The influx of institutional capital also reinforces confidence in the regulated crowdfunding model in Mexico.

“Having an investor like Credit Saison México means trust. This alliance allows us to accelerate the growth of the platform and improve our value proposition,” said Mauricio de Mucha, CEO of RedGirasol.

The fintech, which has already been in operation for more than 10 years, is thus positioned as one of the main references in impact investment within the Mexican market.