Mozart, a Uruguayan startup, has just closed its pre-seed round of US$600,000

Mozart, a Uruguayan startup that develops artificial intelligence agents for collections management, closed its pre-seed round of US$600,000 led by Orbit Ventures, with the participation of Picante VC and a group of angels from Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay. The company came to this round with real traction: more than 50 active corporate clients and operations in 15 countries.

What does Mozart do?

Mozart develops a conversational AI platform where virtual agents contact debtors, negotiate in real time and learn from each interaction without human intervention. The model is called AaaS: Agent as a Service.

A company can load its debtor portfolio with Excel and have the system operating in less than 30 minutes. The proposal points directly to a structural problem: people who want to pay but do not have a system to help them do so.

What’s next for Mozart

With this capital, the startup will accelerate its commercial expansion in Brazil and Mexico, where it already has local clients and partners. It is also making progress in opening new markets: Southeast Asia and Africa with Orbit Ventures, and the United States, Spain, Portugal and France through the LAN Accelerator and EU-LAC programs, where it has already been selected.

“The co-founder noted: We don’t come as foreigners with a generic solution, we come with a system built for emerging markets, because that’s what we are,” says Christian Valdomir Costanzo, co-founder of Mozart.

The team that built all this from Uruguay remains the same: 19 people who operated for more than a year without external investment before closing this round.