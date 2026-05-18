Erebor Bank seeks to reconnect Venezuela with the US financial system.

The banking startup Erebor Bank, backed by Peter Thiel and licensed in the United States for just three months, began talks with Venezuelan authorities and banks to reestablish ties with the United States financial system. The initiative arises after the partial relief of sanctions applied in April, which opened a window to facilitate investment in the oil sector and reactivate the country’s financial connectivity.

The digital bank, registered in Ohio and valued at US$4.35 billion, is offered as a bridge for Venezuelan companies to open accounts in the US and streamline the flow of capital. The proposal includes establishing correspondent lines and subaccounts for local clients, a surprising move in a market where most international banks have withdrawn due to sanctions.

The meetings in Caracas

Jacob Hirshman, co-founder of Erebor, visited Caracas on several occasions in recent months and met with Luis Pérez, interim president of the Central Bank of Venezuela, as well as representatives of private banks such as Banco Nacional de Crédito, Banco Mercantil and Bancamiga. According to close sources, Hirshman assured that his bank has support from the US government.

Hirshman’s presence in Venezuela coincided with visits by executives from global energy companies and North American officials. Its role as the only representative of a US bank in these meetings reinforces the idea that Erebor seeks to position itself as a strategic partner at a time of partial opening of the Venezuelan financial market.

The Erebor Strategy

Founded by entrepreneurs like Palmer Luckey, creator of Anduril Industries, Erebor reached more than $1 billion in deposits in its first seven weeks of operation. Its initial focus was on clients in sectors such as cryptocurrencies and defense, but now it seeks to expand into emerging markets with high potential for financial reconnection.

Part of its appeal lies in the agility to approve regulatory compliance processes faster than traditional banks like JPMorgan or Citigroup. This advantage, according to some Venezuelan executives, could facilitate the entry of capital into a country that has been practically isolated from the international financial system for the last decade.

The Venezuelan context

The Erebor raid occurs in an environment marked by sanctions and limited credit options. Although US measures have been partially eased, most international lenders continue to avoid operating in Venezuela, leaving the national financial system with little global connection.

Erebor’s proposal represents an unexpected lifeline for local businesses that need access to dollars and international banking services. If it manages to consolidate correspondent agreements, it could become a key player in reactivating investment and facilitating cross-border operations in a country seeking to escape financial isolation.