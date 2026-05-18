Global66 makes Colombia its second largest regional market in Latin America

Global66, the Chilean fintech specialized in international transfers, founded by Tomás Bercovich and Cristóbal Forno, mobilized more than US$125 million from Colombia during the first quarter of 2026, multiplying by 2.5 the volume registered in the same period of the previous year. The growth consolidates the country as the company’s second most relevant market at the regional level, with a share of close to 25% of the platform’s total flow.

The drive came mainly from freelancers, independent professionals and Colombian companies that invoice in foreign currency and need to convert those resources to pesos without opening accounts outside the country. Nearly 32% of the transfers processed in Colombia during the quarter correspond to resources from abroad settled locally, associated with professional services, remote contracting and digital operations.

Global66: Spain and the United States, the destinations that dominate

International movements from Colombia were mainly destined for Spain, which concentrated 35% of the total volume moved during the quarter. The United States came in second with 27%, followed by Mexico with 14% and Brazil with 9%. The distribution responds to payments related to studies abroad, contracting technological services, international suppliers and work for digital platforms.

“In Colombia, about a third of the volume corresponds to payments that people and companies receive from abroad. This shows a growing demand from freelancers, independent professionals and SMEs that invoice in foreign currency,” said Daniel Londoño Tapia, country manager of Global66 to Diario Portafolio. The behavior coincides with data from DANE, which reported an annual growth of 21.5% in the category of “other business services” during January 2026.

The corporate segment as an engine of expansion

The fintech Global Business Account product multiplied by five in Colombia compared to the first quarter of 2025, consolidating the business segment as one of the main growth drivers. The tool allows companies to manage payments in different currencies, manage international suppliers and reduce costs associated with exchange conversions and traditional bank transfers.

“The first quarter confirmed that Colombia has the scale to be as relevant as Chile in the medium term. The combination of professionals who invoice in foreign currency, companies with growing international operations and a corporate segment that multiplied by five in twelve months explains why the country went from being an emerging market to an engine of growth for the group,” Londoño concluded to Diario Portafolio.