Franq raises Series B to scale its independent banking platform in Brazil

Franq, the Brazilian fintech that allows professionals in the financial sector to operate independently, closed a Series B round of US$12.4 million led by Valor Capital Growth Fund, Quona Capital and Globo Ventures. With this new injection, the company exceeds the US$26.4 million raised since its founding in 2019 by Paulo Silva, who accumulated experience at Banco do Brasil, Citi, HSBC and Santander before starting out.

The idea was born from a specific observation: while a doctor can open his own office and a lawyer can practice independently, a banker always depends on an institution to work. With Franq, that changed. The platform brings together more than 150 financial products from more than 50 banks and fintech partners, including Itaú, Santander, Bradesco, Inter and C6 Bank, in a single digital environment that allows professionals to operate autonomously and without exclusivity.

A model that grew at 80% annually

Franq closed 2025 with approximately US$423 million in operations originated and projects to reach close to US$705 million during 2026, maintaining a growth trajectory close to 80% annually. The operation has already reached the point of operational balance and the company today has nearly 200 employees distributed between technology, support and specialized operational areas.

“What we are making possible is for the banker to be not the manager of the bank, but the manager of the client, serving them with offers from various banks,” said Paulo Silva, CEO and founder. The profile of the Personal Bankers reflects the proposal: professionals with a minimum of five years of banking experience and an average age of 42 years, who find in Franq a second professional stage with greater autonomy and income.

AI to free the banker from operational tasks

With the resources from this round, Franq aims to expand its offering in insurance, investments and solutions for companies, and to reinforce the use of artificial intelligence in customer service and in the operation of its Personal Bankers. The bet is to automate processes such as documentary analysis, classification and monitoring of proposals so that professionals focus on what really generates value: the consultative relationship with their clients.

“AI will increasingly assume the operational layer. That frees the Personal Banker to focus on what really generates value, which is strengthening the relationship with its clients,” said Gustavo Hartmann, CTO of Franq. The company also plans to create face-to-face hubs aimed at training and training, consolidating a platform that combines technology, community and professional development.