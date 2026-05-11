Google Cloud bets on São Paulo and CDMX as global AI hubs

Google Cloud announced a radical redesign of its global structure during the Google Cloud Next 2026 event in Las Vegas, prioritizing the Latin American ecosystem and displacing the traditional Silicon Valley focus. São Paulo and Mexico City are consolidated as the new strategic axes for the global development of Artificial Intelligence, as confirmed by Darren Mowry, global vice president of startups at Google Cloud.

The expansion plan includes the immediate hiring of engineers, sales specialists and Venture Capital experts based in Mexico and Brazil. The intention is to connect with local investment funds and angel investors that are detecting talent before traditional US firms.

Why Mowry decided to break with Silicon Valley tradition

Darren Mowry identified that the traditional model of waiting for Latin American startups to mature before supporting them was inefficient. The new strategy involves positioning itself locally from the early stages, connecting directly with the regional venture capital ecosystem.

The decision to hire Venture Capital experts specifically for Mexico and Brazil signals that Google Cloud does not simply seek to sell infrastructure, but rather actively participate in the identification and acceleration of entrepreneurial talent.

Enter: the legal AI unicorn that validated the bet

The most relevant announcement of the week was the consolidation of Enter as the first legal AI unicorn in Latin America. The São Paulo-based startup closed a US$100 million round led by Founders Fund, reaching a valuation of US$1.2 billion.

Enter uses advanced models to manage large-scale litigation, demonstrating that disruptive solutions are emerging outside the usual poles and validating Google Cloud’s strategy.

What it means for the Latin American entrepreneurial ecosystem

Google Cloud’s decision to establish a permanent presence with specialized teams in Mexico and Brazil represents a structural change in how global technology giants relate to Latin America. Historically, these companies operated from the United States with regional sales teams, but without real ability to influence the construction of the local ecosystem.

For Latin American founders, this means earlier access to resources that were previously only available after achieving significant traction or relocating to the United States.

The implications for São Paulo and Mexico City as technological hubs

São Paulo already operated as the most developed fintech center in Latin America, but the announcement of Google Cloud positions the Brazilian city as a world-class AI hub. The permanent presence of specialized teams will attract additional technical talent and strengthen the entire ecosystem.

Mexico City is experiencing a similar transformation, consolidating itself as a gateway to the North American market for startups that build in Spanish and seek to scale with more competitive costs than in San Francisco.

The future of AI innovation outside of Silicon Valley

Darren Mowry and Google Cloud’s commitment to São Paulo and Mexico City represents a clear hypothesis: the next generation of AI-transforming companies will emerge from non-traditional geographies.

The Enter case confirms that Latin America has the talent and local problems that can become global opportunities, and that cloud infrastructure no longer depends on Silicon Valley to validate frontier innovation.