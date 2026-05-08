Vertex acquires Brinta in one of the fastest exits in Latin American fintech

In just three years, Michel Golffed and Rodrigo Sánchez Prandi managed to transform a structural problem in Latin America into a high-value opportunity. They founded Brinta in 2023 to address regional tax complexity and, after accelerated growth, sold the company to Vertex in March 2026, consolidating one of the fastest exits in the Latin American fintech ecosystem.

The bet on Brazil

The expansion to Brazil in 2024 was a decisive move: entering the most complex market in the region allowed Brinta’s technology to be validated in extreme conditions. Participation in the Brazilian tax reform reinforced its credibility, showing that a young startup could influence the tax infrastructure of one of the largest economies in Latin America.

This involvement not only positioned Brinta as a strategic partner for governments and companies, but also demonstrated that technological innovation could accelerate regulatory processes in traditionally rigid sectors.

The technology that convinced Vertex

Brinta was built on three integrated modules: real-time tax determination, automated e-invoicing, and tax liability filing. This architecture efficiently resolved the regulatory fragmentation of the region.

Vertex, a global leader in tax technology, decided to acquire rather than compete. Brinta’s platform offered a key differentiator: it was designed from the ground up for Latin American complexity, allowing Vertex to gain dominant position in the regional market without having to build capabilities from scratch.