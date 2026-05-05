TOHKN is turning any Latin American into a real asset investor from US$100

TOHKN, the Salvadoran investment startup, exceeded US$8.5 million in the placement of its second public issue of digital assets. More than 500 individual investors participated in the financing of a real real estate project.

The platform was founded by Julio Valdés (CEO), Alejandro Argumedo (CGO and co-founder of Hugo App and N1co) and Felipe Nuila (CTO). Its mission is clear: democratize access to real assets for any Latin American from accessible amounts.

The RNCRrev token allows investors to participate in the economic potential of Renacer Condominio. This residential development includes 297 apartments in the metropolitan area of ​​San Salvador. Each token is priced at US$100. The project projects an estimated annual IRR of between 15% and 20%, with a term of 25 to 29 months.

A market that always existed, but without a channel

Less than 2% of Latin Americans actively invest. This is not due to a lack of interest, but rather to a financial system that was never designed for them.

TOHKN identified that gap and decided to address it with blockchain technology. In addition, it operates under a regulatory framework supervised by the National Commission for Digital Assets (CNAD) of El Salvador, one of the most advanced environments in the world in this area. “The most powerful thing about these issues is what they reveal about the market: thousands of people wanted to invest and they only needed a gateway,” said Argumedo.

The platform had already validated that demand. In its first public broadcast, it raised US$1.2 million in just 48 hours. More than 600 individual investors participated, selected from more than 30,000 registered people. Additionally, TOHKN launched the first tokenized convertible instrument (SAFE) in public offering in Latin America under a formal regulatory framework.

El Salvador as a regulatory enabler

El Salvador didn’t just facilitate the environment: it created the rules from scratch. The Digital Asset Issuance Law establishes the legal framework to issue, custody and distribute tokenized assets with legal certainty.

Most countries in the region still do not have this level of regulatory development. “At TOHKN we prioritize a regulatory and operational standard that generates real trust in the market,” said Valdés.

The platform integrates KYC/AML processes, on-chain traceability and compliant digital custody. In addition, it has the support of investors such as Simón Borrero (co-founder of Rappi), Roberto Kriete (president of Avianca Holdings) and Sergio Paiz (president of Grupo PDC). Currently, the ongoing issue still has approximately US$3 million available.