The 3.5 million Banco Plata users can now pay their credit card in cash at any OXXO in Mexico thanks to Tapi

Banco Plata integrated cash payments in the more than 24,000 OXXO stores in Mexico thanks to Tapi’s technological infrastructure. With this connection, the network of payment points available to Banco Plata users exceeds 40,000 points nationwide.

What enables this integration

In Mexico, millions of people continue to prefer cash for their daily transactions, even when they already have digital financial products. Banco Plata understood this reality and decided not to ignore it.

Thanks to Tapi’s infrastructure, any Banco Plata user can approach an OXXO, give their card number and settle their debt in cash in seconds. Without additional apps, without complicated processes, without the need to be banked in a traditional way. Technology adapts to the user, not the other way around.

Why Tapi is the key piece

Tapi operates as the connection layer between financial institutions and physical payment networks. Their proposal is not to build their own payment points, but to connect the players that already exist so that they can operate together in an agile and efficient way.

In this case, this capacity allows Banco Plata to access more than 40,000 payment points throughout Mexico at once, without having to build that network from scratch. A competitive advantage that in another context would have taken years and millions to develop.

What it means for financial inclusion in Mexico

These types of integrations have an impact that goes beyond convenience. In a market where digital and physical still coexist, expanding payment channels means more people can keep their financial commitments in the way that best fits their lives.

For Tapi, this agreement with Banco Plata is one more step in its goal of building a truly interoperable financial network in Latin America, where each user can choose how and where to pay, without technology being a barrier.