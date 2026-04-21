Payments Way Solutions SAS receives strategic investment to accelerate its growth in digital payments

The Colombian fintech Payments Way Solutions SAS consolidates its positioning in the financial ecosystem after receiving a strategic investment from Coltefinanciera SA, a Colombian financing company founded in Medellín in 1980, in an operation that strengthens its capacity for expansion and technological development.

Founded by Augusto Vellojin Spataro, Marco A. Gutierrez and Giovanni Vellojin Spataro, the company has evolved from a traditional payment gateway into a comprehensive transactional solutions provider. Today it offers omnichannel processing, digital wallets, dispersion of funds and advanced fraud prevention tools, leveraged on data analytics and artificial intelligence.

The entry of Coltefinanciera SA as a strategic investor represents a key boost for Payments Way in this new stage. With more than four decades of experience in the Colombian financial sector, the entity provides not only capital, but also experience, solidity and institutional support.

The support of Coltefinanciera as an engine of growth

This alliance allows Payments Way to strengthen its value proposition by combining its technological agility with the infrastructure and knowledge of a regulated entity, generating a more robust base for its expansion.

The investment comes in a decisive context for the financial industry in Colombia, marked by the implementation of immediate payment systems. In this scenario, Payments Way is positioned as a relevant player thanks to its ability to offer agile, secure and scalable solutions.

Fintech will be able to expand its reach, bringing its solutions to more companies, from accepting payments to automating financial flows. At the same time, end users will benefit from faster, more efficient and secure experiences, aligned with the new demands of the digital environment.

A commitment to the integration of the ecosystem

The operation reinforces Payments Way’s role as one of the most dynamic players in the fintech sector in Colombia and reflects a growing trend in the industry: the integration between technological innovation and the solidity of the traditional financial system.

Going forward, the company projects itself as a key enabler in the evolution of digital payments in the country, in an environment increasingly oriented towards immediacy, interoperability and security.