Nas.com raised US$27 million with Khosla Ventures

Nas.com, the AI ​​business platform for digital entrepreneurs, closed a $27 million Series A led by Khosla Ventures, the fund behind OpenAI, Stripe and GitLab. The most ambitious bet of the round is in Latin America, where Mexico is already its largest market by monetization.

What is Nas.com and who is behind it

Nas.com was founded by Nuseir Yassin, the content creator behind Nas Daily, a channel with 70 million followers worldwide. Their proposition is straightforward: take anyone from idea to revenue in 24 hours, with no technical knowledge, no prior audience, and no business experience.

The platform manages everything from the creation of digital and physical products with AI, to store construction, automated marketing, ads and global payments. Everything in one place. The numbers support the model: the most successful users have generated between US$1 and US$2 million in their first 12 months of operation.

Why Latin America and why now

Latin America is the main bet of this round. In Mexico alone, the INEGI registered 16.62 million independent workers at the end of the third quarter of 2025, equivalent to one in four employed people in the country. A record figure that makes the country fertile ground for the Nas.com model.

The Mexican market already reflects this: it is the largest in the region by monetization, with almost US$ 8 million in accumulated GMV. Colombia follows closely as another of the most dynamic markets. Together, the United States and Latin America represent 40% of the platform’s global user base.

What’s coming with the new round

With fresh capital, Nas.com is betting on two fronts. The first is Cofounder, a business advisor with AI specialized in entrepreneurship that comes accompanied by a suite of automated marketing tools: content creation, integration with Meta Ads, email marketing and lead generation.

The second is the opening to physical products, an expansion that considerably expands the type of businesses that can operate from the platform. With 20,000 active subscribers and operations in more than 20 countries, Nas.com has the foundation to become the technological infrastructure of the solopreneur economy in the region.