GatekeeperX joins Global Paytech Ventures to accelerate international expansion

The Colombian-Argentine fintech GatekeeperX incorporated Global Paytech Ventures as a strategic investor at a time when digital fraud is consolidated as one of the main risks of the global financial system. The team is led by Carlos Ayalde, with more than 15 years of experience in payments and fraud. He is accompanied by Renny Hernández (CTO), Martín Moreyra (Data & AI) and Diego Nieto (Product Management).

The move is not just a capital injection. It marks a turning point in the company’s strategy: to scale its technology and accelerate its international expansion with the support of one of the most specialized funds in global payments.

“This investment validates the path we have built and the moment the company is experiencing,” said Carlos Ayalde.

A partner with DNA in payments

Global Paytech Ventures is not a traditional fund. It was founded by Javier Pérez, Kristofer Pérez and Daniel Pérez, executives who have led companies such as Visa, Mastercard, Boston Consulting Group and IBM. Its entry sends a clear signal to the market: GatekeeperX not only has strong technology, it also deeply understands the problem of fraud in an industry that is becoming increasingly complex.

The company already had the backing of funds such as Monashees, Htwenty and Norte Ventures. With this incorporation, it strengthens an investor base aligned with the growth of the fintech ecosystem in the region.

GatekeeperX’s focus is on evolving towards a model AI-first. It is not just about detecting fraud, but about anticipating and managing it in real time. As the financial system becomes digitalized, fraud is escalating in sophistication. Traditional solutions are no longer enough.

“These types of alliances allow us to accelerate our vision and take our technology to new markets,” said Ayalde.

What to expect from GatekeeperX

With the new capital and strategic backing, GatekeeperX has room to scale its operation outside of its current markets and strengthen its business strategy. The objective is clear: to position itself as a relevant player in the security infrastructure of the financial and e-commerce ecosystem in Latin America.

In an environment where digital growth advances faster than control mechanisms, GatekeeperX’s commitment is not only defensive. More than an anti-fraud solution, it seeks to become a critical layer of trust for the region’s digital economy.