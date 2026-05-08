Enter raises US$100 million and becomes the new legal AI unicorn in Latin America

Brazilian legaltech Enter raises a US$100 million round from Founders Fund, reaching a valuation of US$1.2 billion, becoming the first artificial intelligence unicorn applied to the legal sector in Latin America.

Founded in 2023 by Mateus Costa-Ribeiro, Michael Mac-Vicar and Henrique Vaz, Enter develops an artificial intelligence platform that allows large companies to manage litigation from start to finish. From the analysis of claims to the generation of defenses and agreements, its technology automates processes that were traditionally manual.

Its focus is on a structural problem: the high volume of litigation in Brazil, one of the most congested judicial systems in the world. In this context, Enter allows companies to handle thousands of cases more efficiently, reducing costs and operational times.

Enter: Accelerated growth in a short time

The startup currently works with large companies and processes hundreds of thousands of cases a year, positioning itself as a key technological layer within corporate legal departments.

In less than three years, Enter went from an early startup to a unicorn. The company tripled its valuation in less than a year, driven by the growth of its client base and the increase in the volume of cases processed.

In addition, its model generates a clear competitive advantage: each case feeds its AI systems, continually improving its accuracy and creating a database that is difficult to replicate.

The role of Founders Fund

The round was led by Founders Fund, the venture capital fund co-founded by Peter Thiel, Ken Howery and Luke Nosek, known for investing in technology companies with high global impact such as SpaceX or Palantir.

Its commitment to Enter is not minor: it is one of its most relevant investments in Latin America and a rare foray into the legaltech space, which reinforces the thesis that the legal sector is one of the next great use cases for artificial intelligence.

Beyond capital, Enter’s case reflects a broader trend: Latin American startups that are building deep solutions to structural problems in the region.

With the support of international funds and a proposal focused on efficiency and automation, Enter is positioned as one of the most relevant players at the intersection between artificial intelligence and legal services.