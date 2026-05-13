They expand to 6 countries, detecting problems in 60 seconds

How many hours did you spend understanding what was happening in your engineering team? How many meetings, how many tickets, how many dashboards from different tools did you have to review to build a picture of what was happening?

You probably still have questions that no one knows how to answer yet. Or the only person who can respond is on vacation, got sick, or is no longer present at the company. Now imagine having all those answers in one place, in real time, without depending on anyone. That is Leanmote, founded by Diego Giron, Rodrigo Paredes and Federico Sarmiento.

The answer is clear: software engineering. But there was a paradox: GitHub, Jira, Slack, Linear, Claude Code, Cursor: each team uses five to ten tools that generate mountains of data, but no one connects them. Nobody crosses them. Nobody turns them into decisions.

The real cost of not knowing

A software project is delayed. Leaders don’t know why. A meeting is called, then another. Data from Jira, Slack and GitHub are crossed. Three hours later. no one has a clear answer. Multiply that moment by dozens of teams, week after week, and there’s the real cost.

When the real problem escalates, the traditional response is to hire a consulting firm: from thousands of dollars and four to six months of analysis to receive a report. In the meantime, the problem may continue to happen. Leanmote detects that same problem in less than 60 seconds.

To measure it, they took a sample of 20 engineers and compared their operation before and after three months using the platform. They didn’t work longer hours, they changed the way they worked because for the first time they could see exactly where the problems were. The result: the team began to perform like 27 people, delivery time fell by 37% and the diagnosis of any problem went from more than 3 hours to less than 60 seconds.

From the construction site to the cloud: Six Sigma applied to software

The training of Diego, Rodrigo and Federico made it possible to attack the problem. The opportunity was clear to connect that scattered data into a single living Knowledge Graph and apply the principles of Six Sigma and continuous improvement as an ongoing process that detects deviations before damage is visible. It wasn’t a talent problem. It was an infrastructure problem.

Leanmote is operational intelligence. The difference is not in how many metrics it measures – there are more than 180, automatic, in real time – but in what it does with them. Connect all the team’s tools, build a Knowledge Graph of the operation and provide concrete action paths to solve problems.

“The difference with what exists today is the same as between a doctor who tells you that you have high blood pressure and one who gives you the exact treatment and monitors you weekly,” says Diego.

Because the time is now

80% of organizations that are adopting AI do not have any system to measure whether that investment generates value or simply adds complexity. Leanmote is building that critical layer. Govern AI Agents is a traceability and accountability system for AI agents within the development cycle. Strategic Intelligence connects each technical decision directly to the financial result of the business.

Today they operate in more than six countries with clients such as Pomelo, PuntoRed, Femsa, Kiphu, Mattilda and Outbuild, backed by Carabela VC and Start-up Chile. But the real ambition is to democratize something that until now was exclusive to Silicon Valley.

Because it’s not just about measuring. It’s about deciding better, faster, with evidence. And in a market where every minute counts, that difference is everything.

Do you want to know how Leanmote can open the black box of your engineering operation? Visit leanmote.com or write to Diego: [email protected]