Leadsales launches Lead Agent and marks the beginning of Vibe Selling on WhatsApp

Leadsales, the leading CRM in conversational sales for SMEs in Latin America, announces the launch of Lead Agent, an artificial intelligence system that redefines the way to sell on WhatsApp and social networks. With this innovation, the company officially inaugurates a new era: Vibe Selling, an operating model that transforms commercial interaction into a continuous, autonomous and deeply contextualized process.

Vibe Selling: A concept that was born in code, and reached sales

In 2025, the term Vibe Coding revolutionized the tech world by allowing developers to build complex systems simply by describing an intent to artificial intelligence, without the need to write manual code. Inspired by this logic, Vibe Selling transfers the same philosophy to the commercial field: companies share their context (products, prices, brand tone and sales objectives) and AI agents are in charge of executing the conversational operation directly on WhatsApp and social networks.

This model turns the salesperson into the architect of the strategy, freeing them from the manual execution of each conversation. AI manages prospects, qualifies opportunities and maintains continuity in interactions, while the human team intervenes only when necessary. Unlike traditional chatbots, AI agents understand context, adapt to each interaction, and eliminate noticeable transitions between automation and human attention, delivering a seamless and personalized experience.

The invisible cost of selling without an AI Agent

For years, business automation relied on rigid chatbots that operated on pre-configured decision trees. This approach required anticipating every possible response from the customer, which was unrealistic compared to the unpredictable nature of real conversations. The result: leads that go cold, messages without follow-up, and sales teams stuck on operational tasks that don’t generate strategic value.

Internal Leadsales data reveals that between 30% and 40% of prospect messages arrive outside of business hours, and that up to 80% of inquiries are repetitive. This inefficiency can represent losses of up to US$273,000 annually for companies that depend on WhatsApp as their main sales channel. Without an AI agent, businesses face an invisible cost that erodes their ability to grow and competitiveness.

Why the market left traditional chatbots behind

On January 15, 2026, Meta banned the use of generic chatbots within WhatsApp, marking a turning point in the industry. This decision showed that automation based on rigid flows was no longer sufficient to meet the expectations of the modern consumer. In parallel, Meta began to deploy a beta of AI agents aimed at microenterprises and e-commerce businesses, confirming the direction in which the market is moving.

As an official Meta Business Partner, Leadsales builds directly on top of that infrastructure, offering AI agents capable of understanding the full context of each business and operating business conversations flexibly and continuously. “Vibe Selling represents a transition where AI stops being just support and begins to execute part of the sales process alongside the human team,” says Roberto Peñacastro, CEO of Leadsales. For thousands of companies in Latin America, the integration between people and artificial intelligence is no longer a distant future: it is an immediate necessity.