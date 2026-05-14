Jeeves chooses Argentina to scale its operation, appoints Federico Javin and projects US$500 million

Jeeves, the global fintech unicorn for financial operations that operates in more than 30 countries, announced its arrival in Argentina with the incorporation of Federico Javin as Head of Stablecoin Growth. The executive will lead the global stablecoin commercial strategy and, in parallel, will be in charge of launching the local operation from Buenos Aires.

The company plans to reach an annualized rate of US$500 million in stablecoin processed volume and exceed 100 enterprise clients in the country during the year. The choice of Argentina responds to the perfect score of 100 obtained in DeCard’s Stablecoin Readiness Index 2026, which positions the country as the most prepared economy in the world for the adoption of stablecoins.

Why Argentina is the most prepared market in the world for stablecoins

Stablecoins represent about 61.8% of the total crypto transaction volume in Argentina, well above the global average. On the main exchange platforms, USDT and USDC concentrate more than 70% of purchases, consolidating their role as everyday financial infrastructure.

Jeeves found that while retail adoption is advancing rapidly, the corporate infrastructure layer is not yet built to scale. Its operation in Argentina seeks to close that gap, connecting digital dollar flows with corporate treasury, expense management and cross-border operations.

Who is Federico Javin and why was he chosen to lead the expansion

Federico Javin has direct experience in cross-border payments infrastructure based on digital dollars. At Conduit, where he was the first regional hire and then Global Head of Sales, he scaled the operation with triple-digit growth year after year.

His background includes processing more than $10 billion in annual volume and roles at Worldpay and JPMorgan Chase, combining institutional credentials with crypto expertise. This mix positions him to lead Jeeves’ expansion in Argentina and connect the traditional corporate world with the emerging digital dollar ecosystem.

The two customer profiles that Jeeves will look for in Argentina

The Argentine operation will serve local companies that need reliable infrastructure in dollars to reduce currency exposure, and global companies that need to pay suppliers and contractors in Argentina through stablecoin rails.

The platform integrates corporate cards, expense management, cross-border payments and stablecoin treasury into a single financial layer. With a presence in more than 60 countries and alliances with Stripe and Bridge, Jeeves offers programmatic payments to 190 countries, covering all of Latin America.