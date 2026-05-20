Jeeves raises US$180 million and targets Colombia to scale B2B cross-border payments

Jeeves, the global fintech unicorn for financial operations that operates in more than 20 markets, announced its expansion into Colombia after the closing of its US$180 million Series C. The company founded in 2019 by Dileep Thazhmon and Sherwin Gandhi, seeks to position itself in a market where companies still face significant friction when operating internationally.

The proposal aims to solve a structural problem: slow, expensive and fragmented international payments. Jeeves integrates multi-currency accounts, corporate cards, payments and treasury into a single platform, with a focus on operational efficiency and cost reduction.

Jeeves: Focus on Colombia is the most lagging market

Colombia has high demand for international payments – software, SaaS, remote talent and imports – but a financial infrastructure that advances more slowly than other countries in the region. The regulations of the Banco de la República require channeling and documentary support in each operation, which adds operational friction.

This translates into uncompetitive exchange rate spreads, settlement times of up to five days, manual compliance processes and a fragmented operation between different tools. While Brazil raised the standard with instant payments and Mexico leads in volume, Colombia remains largely dependent on traditional banking.

What Jeeves offers and which customers it targets

From Bogotá, Jordan Bulkoski, Chief Revenue Officer of Jeeves, announced a proposal focused on companies that operate globally. The company introduces global multi-currency accounts to operate in USD, EUR and pesos without opening accounts abroad, along with treasury automation that centralizes billing, reconciliation and expense control. It also incorporates virtual cards configurable by equipment or provider.

The most relevant component is Instant Pay, a solution based on stablecoins that allows international payments to be settled in minutes instead of days, reducing costs compared to traditional rails. The operation in Colombia targets two profiles: local startups that need to optimize international payments and global companies that need to pay suppliers or talent in the country. In both cases, payment efficiency ceases to be an operational problem and becomes a competitive advantage.

The company supports this expansion with regional traction, working with clients such as Nubank, BMW, H&M and Smart Fit, and with strong growth in markets such as Mexico.