This Chilean startup and Copec join forces to reduce energy consumption in air conditioning by up to 40%

Flair, the Chilean energy efficiency startup founded in 2021 by Pablo Farah and Alex Kaminetzky, signed an agreement with Copec for the sale and distribution of its HVAC optimization technology in Chile. In this way, the alliance incorporates Flair’s solution into the company’s energy efficiency portfolio, which includes renewable energy supply, distributed generation, storage systems and electromobility.

Furthermore, since its founding, Flair worked early with clients such as Codelco, Mall Plaza, the University of Chile and the Gabriela Mistral Center. Thus, the company was validating its technology before closing this alliance with one of the largest energy groups in the country.

Flair: without changing teams, with results in the next electricity bill

Flair’s proposal consists of integrating sensors and devices into the existing air conditioning infrastructure, without the need to replace equipment or retrofit. From there, the platform collects real-time data on temperature, occupancy, energy consumption and air quality. Then, it uses artificial intelligence to automatically adjust the operation of the equipment.

“We optimize air conditioning energy consumption without asking to change the existing infrastructure, and the savings are seen in the next electricity bill. A 40% average savings in air conditioning is significant in any commercial building, and that this result is repeated in the same way in a convenience store, a supermarket and a clinic is what gives us confidence to scale,” said Farah in Copec’s announcement.

An alliance that validates the model in real conditions

In practice, the relationship between Copec and Flair began with pilots in Pronto Copec and Walmart facilities, where the technology demonstrated its ability to reduce energy consumption in air conditioning systems by up to 40%. Therefore, this result in real operating conditions was the precedent that led to formalizing the commercial agreement.

“At Copec we seek to bring our clients solutions that allow them to better manage their energy consumption. In that sense, this type of technology represents a concrete opportunity to advance towards more efficient models in different productive sectors,” said Ramón Salinas, Head of Copec Wind Garage.

Finally, with this alliance, Flair consolidates its presence in the Chilean market and lays the foundations to scale its technology in sectors such as supermarkets, shopping centers, convenience stores and clinics.