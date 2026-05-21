Aimirim raised US$2 million to bring industrial automation with artificial intelligence

Aimirim, a Brazilian startup based in Uberlândia, has just closed an investment round for US$2 million co-led by SP Ventures and Indicator Capital. The company develops automation and operational control solutions for sectors such as agribusiness, mining and the paper industry.

What does Aimirim do?

Aimirim develops technology that is directly integrated into the operating environment of industries. Its central proposal is interoperability: its solutions connect with existing industrial systems, without the need to invest in new machinery.

This allows them to obtain real-time data from the exact point where production occurs. With this information, the platform applies predictive control to anticipate failures and optimize operations.

«The CEO noted: Our differentiating factor is interoperability. The developed technology is easily integrated with existing industrial systems, without the need to replace expensive machinery,” declares Renato Pacheco Silva, CEO of Aimirim.

Tupana: the solution that already operates globally

The company’s main product is Tupana, a platform that combines field hardware with predictive control software. Unlike other solutions on the market, it is not limited to displaying data in panels: it intervenes directly in the production process.

Tupana is already active in operations in Brazil and has a presence in international markets, including the United States, Europe and Asia. Internationalization is one of the main bets behind this new investment.

What’s next for Aimirim

The funds from this round will be allocated to three fronts: international expansion, strengthening corporate governance and the development of the global Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem.

Henrique Zanuzzo, director of SP Ventures, highlighted the startup’s ability to apply AI directly in production. “The director noted: We were surprised by Aimirim’s ability to apply AI directly to industrial and agro-industrial production, automating and optimizing complex processes in real time,” he declares.

Derek Bittar, co-founder of Indicator Capital, also focused on the autonomy that technology gives to legacy systems. «The co-founder noted: Aimirim represents the sovereignty of advanced Brazilian technology on the global stage. “It managed to provide autonomy to legacy systems, eliminating the barrier of costly and complex modernizations,” he declares.