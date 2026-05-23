VendeX: the Latin American program that seeks to break the US$6 million ceiling in technology startups and SMEs

VendeX, the 100% virtual revenue acceleration program for technology startups and service SMEs in Latin America, announces its second edition starting on July 2, 2026. Founded by Nicole Carranza, co-founder of Ngrowth in Peru, and Diego Morales, co-founder of Rocket Revenue in Chile, two consulting firms that have spent more than a decade advising technology companies in the region.

The program is designed for startups and SMEs with annual revenues between US$1 and US$6 million that ran into the same bottleneck: small teams, informal processes, poorly used technology and founders who concentrate business decisions. “75% of Mexican commercial teams already use AI and yet they remain stagnant. The problem was never the tool, it was the process,” Carranza and Morales stated.

70/20/10 Method: Implementation, Not Training

Unlike traditional bootcamps and masterclasses, VendeX allocates only 10% of its experience to theoretical content. 20% is dedicated to group dynamics between participants and the remaining 70% to execute what has been learned within each company, with weekly support and review of results on the real pipeline of each participant.

The most documented case of its methodology is YaVendió, a Peruvian artificial intelligence startup that operates with more than 100 brands in Peru, Mexico, Chile and Ecuador. After implementing a custom sales framework, HubSpot dashboards, and standardized sales materials, the company doubled its conversion rate from 20% to 44%, reduced its sales no-show from 50% to 20%, and tripled productivity per salesperson.

AI applied to real metrics

VendeX integrates artificial intelligence tools in prospecting, content and automation, but always within 70% of execution and with a specific business objective. Its confirmed partners include Seedstars, which provides access to mentors and scaled founders in the region; Oracle, with business analytics infrastructure to diagnose pipeline bottlenecks; and Samu, a conversational automation platform aimed at reducing no-shows and converting WhatsApp interactions into measurable closures.

The goal of this edition is to bring together a maximum of 100 companies from different countries in the region, with initial focus on Mexico and Colombia. Registration is open until June 20, 2026 and operates through an application process with a commercial fit interview, not on a first-come, first-served basis.

Registration open until June 20, 2026: Applications at https://vende-x.com

More information and applications: https://vende-x.com