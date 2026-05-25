Impacta VC opens applications for its fifth edition of Modo Fundraising and aims to exceed US$180 million

Impacta VC, the Chilean venture capital fund focused on startups with social and environmental impact in Latin America, opens applications for the fifth edition of Modo Fundraising, its program designed to help founders in the region raise capital with strategy and access to a real network of investors. The new edition, developed in alliance with Oracle, starts on June 30 and will run from July to September in 100% online mode.

The program founded by David Alvo is aimed at scalable, technology-based Latin American startups in pre-seed, seed and pre-Series A stages. The cost of participation starts at US$279 per month, and Impacta VC reserves a 20% investment right on the possible rounds obtained, although it only invests if it manages to do so successfully.

A proven method with concrete results

Since its first edition in 2021, Modo Fundraising has accompanied more than 400 startups from more than 20 countries, which together raised more than US$180 million after going through the program. On average, founders who complete it raise close to US$500,000.

“I created this methodology after raising more than US$40 million from more than 200 investors. What is left for the founders is not only the capital raised and the network, but the ability to raise capital, which will always accompany them in their entrepreneurial lives,” said David Alvo, CEO and founder of Impacta VC.

Four phases to close a round before the end of the quarter

The program is divided into four stages: construction of narrative and pitch deck, investor research and first conversations, generation of momentum to obtain a lead investor, and closing of the round with negotiation of terms. The design aims for participating startups to have everything ready to close their round before the end of the third quarter of 2026.

Every week, participants access master classes with leaders from the global ecosystem. Zev Siegl, co-founder of Starbucks, participated in previous editions; Ariel Burchtin, co-founder of PedidosYa; Eduardo della Maggiora, CEO of Betterfly; Daniel Undurraga, co-founder of Cornershop; and Marcus Dantus from Shark Tank Mexico, among others.

Applications are open until June 22 at modafundraising.com.