TRC Recruitme lands in Peru with its technology that reduces hiring times by 90%

TRC Recruitme, the Chilean automated recruitment startup founded by Juan Reimann, begins its regional expansion after being awarded the CORFO Escalamiento fund, which will finance its entry into the Peruvian market. The company developed a talent selection platform based on artificial intelligence that evaluates hundreds of candidates simultaneously, reducing hiring times by up to 90%.

Unlike traditional ATS systems, which are limited to receiving, sorting and filtering resumes by keywords, TRC Recruitme goes one step further: it automates the entire evaluation stage through recorded video interviews, personalized filters and automated analysis, delivering in minutes a ranking with the best profiles among hundreds of applicants.

The most painful stage of recruitment, resolved

“Most tools today optimize the beginning of the process, but do not solve the evaluation. Our focus is to automate that entire stage, which is where the greatest pain for companies is concentrated,” said Juan Reimann, founder and CEO of TRC Recruitme. Its platform integrates CV uploading, automated filters, recorded interviews and generation of reports based on benchmarks, position criteria and curricular and psychological evaluations.

The practical result is significant: a junior recruiter can manage up to 20 open searches simultaneously and evaluate the equivalent of 100 interviews in one day, multiplying their operational capacity by ten. “The objective is for the recruiter to reduce his operational load and move to a more strategic function, while the machine takes care of the interviews, which are the most repetitive and demanding stage of the process,” explained Reimann.

Talent retention as a result of the process

The product has been especially valued by HR managers, founders, CFOs and chiefs of staff who seek to optimize times without compromising the quality of hiring. The company also highlights a proven improvement in talent retention, attributed to a more rigorous selection process that naturally eliminates those who are only exploring or negotiating other offers.

“When you raise the standard of the process, we also raise the quality of those who advance. Our system naturally weeds out those who are just exploring or negotiating offers, which results in more stable and aligned teams,” concluded Reimann.

With Peru on the horizon, TRC Recruitme takes its first step outside of Chile in a Latin American HR tech ecosystem that still concentrates its solutions in the initial stages of recruitment, leaving the evaluation phase unresolved.