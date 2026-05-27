Belo, the Argentine fintech, has just raised US$14 million

Belo, the digital wallet founded in Buenos Aires in 2021, closed its Series A round for US$14 million led by Tether, the largest stablecoin issuer in the world. The investment comes as the startup accelerates its regional expansion and consolidates its model on a continent where moving money between countries remains expensive, slow and fragmented.

What does Belo do?

Belo is a mobile financial application that allows you to manage local currencies and digital dollars from a single account. Its central proposition is to eliminate the friction of cross-border payments: it automates currency exchange, transfers between people and international remittances, all on stablecoin infrastructure.

Its main audience is freelancers, remote workers and migrants who frequently move money between countries and who today face hidden costs and poorly interoperable systems. In a region where USDT already dominates cryptocurrency flows in markets such as Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, Belo is positioned as the friendliest access layer for that ecosystem.

The strategic weight of Tether as an investor

That Tether leads this round is not a minor detail. The issuing company of USDT, the most used stablecoin in the world, is deepening its expansion in Latin America and sees Belo as a key channel to drive the adoption of its infrastructure at both the end-user and platform levels.

Tether’s bet is part of a broader trend: the advance of payment systems based on stablecoins in emerging markets, where the demand for instruments linked to the dollar remains high and the traditional financial infrastructure cannot meet the needs of millions of people.

What we can expect from Belo

With this capital, the startup will potentially target seven new markets and look to scale its product, engineering and operations teams. The goal would be to integrate payments, savings and crypto into a single experience, consolidating Belo as the reference financial infrastructure for those who live and work across borders in Latin America.