Best board games in Mexico to enjoy with your partner

Game nights are great for making memories with your partner during your days off. Although it may not seem like it at first glance, Mexico has become a country quite fond of this type of game in recent years.

If you want to join this world, don’t hesitate and learn, in this article, some of the board games that are popular in Mexico.

Playing board games with your partner will allow you to discover new sides of their personality that you didn’t know about before, especially if you are just starting to date.

In addition to the typical games where you compete against other people, there are also several cooperative games like Bloodborne or Pandemic Legacy, in which you must work with your partner to fight against the game itself and complete its narrative.

Overcoming these challenges together will help you work better as a team and communicate better, something that is essential if you want a long-lasting relationship.

Imagine that you finally get a date at JOYclub, or you meet someone at a party, but you don’t know what to talk about. In these cases, a good Guatafac deck may be what you need to break the ice and get to know the person you are meeting better. that you are dating

This game was developed in 2019 by a group of friends in Spain to help them socialize better at parties, and since then it has been a success with at least eight different versions in different languages.

Each Guatafac box contains several cards with questions, the objective of the game is to answer as quickly as possible to get a point, if you get seven points you win the game.

Of course, we recommend that you come prepared, since many of the questions can be quite spicy, which can catch more than one person off guard.

Guatafac has a free printable version and a mobile app, so you can always have a deck on hand to have fun with your partner or friends.

No game night is complete without card games and what better game than the one responsible for destroying friendships around the world. UNO is a card game created in 1971 by Merle Robbins in which you must exhaust all your cards in hand to obtain victory.

Each UNO deck has 108 cards divided into color cards, wild cards and action cards. During each turn, players must place a card of the same color or number as the pile in the center, or a wild card. The player who runs out of cards first wins the game.

It sounds simple, right? But in reality, winning will not be so easy, since the other players will also be able to change the color or use action cards and wild cards to make you grab more cards or lose your turn.

Different versions of UNO have emerged over the years and each country has adopted different rules, so it will be difficult for you to get bored of this game quickly.

If you still don’t have a deck at home, then we recommend going out and looking for one right away at your nearest toy store, but be careful not to get angry when you receive a +4 card from your partner.

If you are looking for a real challenge for you and your partner, then we suggest you try Jenga. This popular game of skill was made in 1983 and to play it you must assemble a tower using the 54 wooden blocks that come in each box.

During each turn, one of the players must remove a block from the lower level and place it on the top of the tower. The more blocks are removed, the more unstable the tower will become until it falls completely. When this happens, the game will end and those who have not collapsed the tower will win.

Although Jenga is a game where several people can participate, we recommend that you only play it with your partner, since this way both of you can enjoy the adrenaline and tension that each game offers.

There won’t always be time for long games, so we recommend taking a look at Onitama. This game takes inspiration from martial arts and chess to create intense 15-minute games.

In Onitama you must move different warriors across a fairly small board in order to capture the opponent’s master or take control of his temple. To move in the game you must use three cards with different movements inspired by martial arts, so each game can take hundreds of different directions.

Scrabble is the perfect game for those looking for something that will test their creativity. Named in 1948 by architect Alfred Butts, the game consists of creating words by placing letter tiles on the board to earn points.

Around the board there will be several boxes that will allow you to triple your score, so you must be quite creative and take advantage of the letters your opponent leaves in order to get the most points.

In addition to Spanish, you can also play Scrabble with words from other languages ​​such as English, French or German, so you will always have new words to discover. Of course, try to have a dictionary or the Internet on hand so that no one cheats by inventing words, like in The Simpsons.

It is important that you talk to your partner and decide together which games you want to try before organizing the evening. Perhaps the other person prefers strategy games and you prefer card games, so you should look for games that mix both elements or one that you both like it.

In addition, we also recommend buying plenty of snacks and drinks so you don’t run out of energy and continue playing. Try to organize games on a regular basis, but make sure these are not on work days so that your partner can also fully enjoy it.