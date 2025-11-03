Ex-Rappi and ex-Tesla raise US$45 million in round led by San Francisco fund

Vammo is an electric mobility startup that revolutionizes motorcycle transportation through an innovative battery exchange system. Founded in 2022 in Manaus, the company offers the motorcycles through subscription plans combined with rapid battery swapping infrastructure that eliminates charging time.

The Series B round of US$45 million was led by Ecosystem Integrity Fund, a San Francisco fund focused on clean technologies. Qualcomm Ventures, 2150, Monashees, Construct Capital, Maniv Mobility, Endeavor Catalyst and former Tesla employees participated.

Operations concentrated in São Paulo

The company currently maintains a fleet of 5,000 vehicles supported by 150 battery exchange points and a dedicated maintenance unit. Operations are concentrated in the metropolitan area of ​​São Paulo, where the model requires high density of stations for operational viability.

Jack Sarvary, co-founder and CEO of Vammo, said: “We see ourselves as a technology company, and the way we make that work is through a combination of hardware and motorcycles, as well as battery technology and software that connects everything.”

Millionaire investment in national manufacturing

The company announced plans to invest more than R$500 million (approx. US$94M) in its manufacturing plant in the state of Amazonas. The project includes the development of a platform for hybrid vehicles that combine electric propulsion with ethanol, adapting the technology to the characteristics of the Brazilian market.

Vammo and its regional expansion plans

Sarvary said the company plans to raise up to an additional $75 million in debt financing over the next 24 months. The funds will be used to expand production and strengthen its presence in São Paulo, as well as prepare for entry into other Brazilian cities and Latin American markets.