The surprising monthly salary that experts say guarantees true happiness

How much money do you really need to be happy? If you’ve ever found yourself pondering this existential question by the coffee machine—especially at the end of a tight month or when dreaming of that elusive raise—you’re not alone. As it turns out, happiness and salary have a complicated relationship, and some top American researchers may have finally put a price tag on “just enough.” Ready for some surprising answers?

The Magic Number: When More Money Stops Boosting Joy

Much has been said about the power (or limits) of cash to lift your spirits, so Kahneman and Killingsworth—two renowned American researchers—decided to look for a more precise answer. Their study, which analyzed data from more than 33,000 American workers aged 18 to 65, clearly shows a positive correlation between income and well-being… but only up to a certain point. In other words, it’s not simply “the more you earn, the happier you are”—at least not forever.

According to the study, there’s a happiness ceiling, and it sits somewhere between 75,000 and 100,000 US dollars per year. That’s roughly 5,800 euros net per month. Beyond this point, raking in extra cash doesn’t really move your happiness meter anymore. In plain English: a bigger paycheck helps you live better, ease financial stress, make plans for the future, and enjoy simple or even exceptional pleasures. But once those boxes are checked, marginal gains in happiness start to shrink, fast.

Chasing Salary vs. Chasing Serenity

The study’s findings are a wake-up call for all the ultra-ambitious ladder climbers out there. The numbers suggest that sacrificing everything in a mad dash for the next salary bracket might not give you as much extra peace of mind—or balance—as you expect. Sure, pulling in more dough lets you breathe easier materially, but there’s a real risk of losing serenity or a sense of equilibrium if money is the only scoreboard you’re watching.

Additional income lifts basic comfort and opportunity.

There’s a sharp decline in “happiness per extra dollar” past the happiness threshold.

The emotional cost of relentless salary climbing may outweigh financial benefits.

Context Matters: The French Perspective

Let’s put this benchmark in a French context. According to INSEE, the average net monthly salary in France in 2024 comes out at 2,587 euros. That’s less than half of the 5,800 euro “happiness maximum” defined by the American study. Does this mean the French are destined for misery? Not so fast—the reality is a little more nuanced (and, thankfully, less dramatic).

When comparing countries, nothing is ever simple. The cost of living, taxation, healthcare, and social support systems are vastly different in France and the US. In short, a euro doesn’t carry the exact same “social weight” everywhere. Yet, the difference between these benchmarks does invite questions about the financial pressures experienced by many French households—and the impact all this has on their sense of well-being.

Money: Comfort, Not a Guarantee of Flourishing

To set the record straight, even the researchers acknowledge that money is mostly a tool for comfort, not a magic ticket to fulfillment. Once your basic material needs are met and you’ve planned for the future, other factors become much more critical in shaping happiness. So while 5,800 euros per month might sound like the holy grail of economic well-being, it remains out of reach for the vast majority—and that doesn’t make happiness unattainable.

The real secret sauce isn’t hidden in your payslip. The study encourages a rethink of our relationship to earnings, success, and what brings us joy. Maybe, instead of running after ever-higher financial targets—which often come with trade-offs in serenity and balanced living—we could try:

Balancing different areas of life, not just work and wealth.

Savoring small moments and pleasures, rather than waiting for big windfalls.

Finding meaning in what we do, rather than being dictated by our bank balance.

Because, after all, money can free us from stress and unlock opportunities, but lasting happiness comes from building a life that looks like us—not just one defined by zeros on a statement. So next time you reach for that coffee, maybe you’ll find as much happiness in the sip as in your salary slip.