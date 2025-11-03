Here’s the monthly salary you actually need to finally feel happy

Everyone wants to know: How much money do you really need each month to finally reach that elusive state called happiness? Is there a magic number, a monthly salary that makes your worries evaporate and life taste a little sweeter? A recent study dives into this universal question with fresh perspective. Let’s unpack what the research reveals and what it can mean for real-life happiness seekers—yes, that’s all of us!

The Study: What Science Says About Money and Happiness

Researchers Daniel Kahneman and Matthew Killingsworth set out to answer the classic “money vs. happiness” debate once and for all. Their in-depth study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, explored the relationship between salary and life satisfaction, and involved a not-so-small sample—33,391 Americans between the ages of 18 and 65, all with jobs. To keep things fair, everyone in the study had a family income of at least $10,000 a year, which set a baseline financial footing.

Here’s the headline-grabbing result: there is a significant correlation between increased income and greater well-being, but—and it’s a big but—only up to a certain point. More money does mean fewer financial worries and, yes, more comfort in life. But after a certain threshold, the satisfaction curve starts to flatten out, not unlike the soda you forgot to finish last night.

Money, Happiness, and a French Twist

Things get even more interesting when you take a trip across the Atlantic. In France, the economic landscape looks quite different from that in the United States. As of 2024, the average net salary in France is about 2,587 euros per month. That’s less than half of what’s considered an ‘optimal’ income for perceived happiness according to the study’s results. This gap raises questions about the standard of living and general well-being of the French population, even if they do have world-class cheese and more vacation days.

Although this difference highlights the importance of economic factors in the perception of happiness, there’s an asterisk: cost of living varies significantly between the US and France, as do social benefits. These differences remind us that it’s not always a one-size-fits-all equation, and happiness metrics aren’t universal by any means.

More Than Money: What Else Makes Us Happy?

Although Kahneman and Killingsworth’s study convincingly shows that income plays a real role in well-being, let’s not fall into the “money is everything” trap. The researchers emphasize that money is just one ingredient in the happiness pie. Several other slices matter just as much when it comes to life satisfaction:

Health

Relationships

Personal fulfillment

Let’s face it: a high salary can reduce financial stress and provide comfort, but it’s no guarantee of a life well-lived. True happiness, the study suggests, is wonderfully multidimensional. It invites us to appreciate what we already have, seek meaning in our lives, and strike a harmonious balance between all life’s spheres. Money may keep the lights on, but good friends, well-being, and meaningful pursuits will keep your inner spark burning.

Rethinking Success: Advice for Life’s Balancing Act

The conclusions of this research open the door to a broader reconsideration of what “success” and “happiness” mean. Instead of focusing solely on financial factors, it becomes clear that a more holistic approach to well-being is necessary. This means not just chasing raises, but also investing time and energy into:

Cultivating strong relationships

Maintaining good health

Finding personal meaning and fulfillment

Ultimately, even if reaching a certain income level does help increase well-being (and pay for the daily coffee habit), the real secret to happiness seems to lie in our ability to value what we already have, to create meaning in our lives, and to maintain a healthy balance between all the pieces of our personal puzzle.

The relationship between income and happiness is complex and depends on countless factors. While sufficient income is necessary to ease financial stress and improve life quality, it’s by no means the only determining factor in our well-being. A balanced approach—including health, relationships, and personal growth—is essential for a life that truly satisfies.

As Marco Ferrari, a financial analyst and investment strategist, puts it: Understanding the role of income in our well-being is crucial for making smart financial decisions. But it is equally important to realize the value of investing in those aspects of life that directly contribute to our happiness, such as relationships and health. Balancing these elements can lead to a more satisfying and financially stable life.