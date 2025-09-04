Wots closes US $ 600 thousand to expand to Mexico and Central America with its AI platform

Wots, the Chilean startup that develops an artificial intelligence platform capable of automating and orchestrating interactions between companies, customers and large -scale collaborators. Its technology integrates systems such as CRM, ERP and digital channels (including WhatsApp), transforming critical processes into more agile, intelligent and efficient flows.

Having designed solutions to coordinate the delivery of millions of food boxes in full pandemic, to create an AI platform that already transforms the communication of companies in Chile and now points to Latin America. That is the Wots route, founded by Eugenio Aguiló and Andrés Mayor, who has just closed an investment round for US $ 600 thousand.

With this capital, the company projects its expansion to Mexico and Central America, in addition to accelerating the development of its technology based on “agents by agents”, a new wave of AI that seeks to automate high volume interactions with customers, suppliers and collaborators.

From urgency to innovation

Aguiló’s experience during the pandemic marked the origin of Wots. At that time, while studying innovation at the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, he designed a system to coordinate the distribution of food boxes, in real time and with end -to -end control. “If there had been a company like Wots, everything would have been easier: in a couple of days our Orchestrador of AI would have been deployed and much of the work would have been done by artificial intelligence,” he recalls.

That vision was reality months later, when Wots was born with the challenge of achieving, through AI and channels such as WhatsApp, what other solutions could not: more efficient, automated and scalable interactions for companies of any size.

Climb with ia

Today, Wots integrates with CRM, ERP systems and logistics platforms, acting as an intelligent orchestra that connects processes, customers and equipment in real time. With the newly raised investment round, the startup seeks to consolidate this model in Chile and climb to other strategic markets in the region.

“We have just closed an investment round that will allow us to expand to new markets and continue developing artificial intelligence to transform the way companies communicate and operate”Said Eugenio Aguiló, CEO and Wots co -founder.

The focus will be put to serve companies from different items – from banking and retail to municipalities – that need to improve the quality and efficiency of their digital interactions.