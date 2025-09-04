Loto Latam lifts US $ 1 million in Round Seed to digitize the management of corporate expenses and incentives in Latin America

Loto Latam The Colombian Fintech, after only a few months of operation, offers a dual solution for the management of corporate expenses and the delivery of incentives to collaborators of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Latin America, announced the closure of a pre-semilla round for US $ 1 million, which was attended by Fen Ventures, Crestone VC, Qapu Ventures and Desygn Capital.

The startup founded in May of this year by Daniel Camacho and Pedro Ignacio Morales, is redefining the way in which companies execute, control and manage their expenses, in order to reverse the current scenario, in which about 70% of the new SMEs close within four years due to the limited access to the credit and the lack of technology for the control of expenses management.

To transform this, Loto Latam designed a comprehensive platform that provides credit or debit cards and software that offers real -time visibility, transparency and efficiency for the management of expenses and/or benefit. Along with that, they also offer visa cards to companies so that they facilitate and more flexible the delivery of benefits to employees, without depending on alliances with specific shops with other market options.

“In expenses management we go further than any competitor, since we do not stay in the conciliation, but we care that the expense is registered and legalized in the accounting software,” says Camacho, CEO of Loto Latam.

Since its launch in May, Loto already has more than 100 customers in Colombia, including companies such as Amarilo, Stilotex and KTM Powershop, among others. The new capital will be intended to accelerate traction in Colombia, a country where they project the 500 users at the end of 2025.

“Loto combines an exceptionally intelligent team committed to a solution that addresses a real market pain. In addition to that, its initial traction is impressive, which demonstrates how clear and urgent was the need they are solving,” says Javier Pedralds, the main at phen ventures.

In addition to continuing to consolidate its operation in Colombia, the startup plans to expand to a second market in 2026, with the goal of positioning itself as leader in financial management for SMEs in the region.