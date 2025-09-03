Darwin AI lifts US $ 4.5 million in Ronda Seed and Lanza Darwin 2.0

Darwin AI the Argentine startup, founded by Agustín Iglesias and Ezequiel Scully, closed a tall round of US $ 4.5 million, led by base10 partners and accompanied by funds such as Canary, Dalus Capital, Latitude, Bridge Latam and FJ Labs, among others. With this capital injection, Darwin AI seeks to accelerate its growth in Latin America and expand the scope of its artificial intelligence -based automation platform.

Employees-AI and new version of the platform

The company recently launched Darwin 2.0, a renewed version of its solution that allows companies to create their own “work force AI”. Each assistant is designed for specific tasks:

ALBA: Inbound sales

Bruno: Outbound sales

Lucas: Collection

Sophia: post -sales

Eva: Client support and experience

These “Employees-AI” can attend customers in WhatsApp, called and multiple digital channels, releasing human teams from repetitive tasks to focus on strategic.

Currently, Darwin AI already operates in 20 countries with more than 300 active clients, consolidating as a reference in the transformation of hybrid work between humans and artificial intelligences.

Voices of the protagonists

“The future of work is hybrid, with humans and AI collaborating as a team. Darwin AI is the place where to orchestrate this relationship to enhance the results,” Lautaro Schiaffino, CEO and co -founder of Darwin AI said in a statement. For his part, Ezequiel Sculli, co -founder of the company, stressed: “We have been undertaking together for more than 10 years and today we see how our vision of transforming business communication with artificial intelligence becomes a reality.” From the side of the investors, Rexhep Dollaku, general partner of Basers10 Partners, valued the potential of the project: “Based10 we see a huge potential in Darwin AI’s ability to empower SMEs and medium -sized companies … we trust their ability to become the leading sales automation solution with AI in the region”.

Way to Expansion

With this round, they aim to consolidate their leadership in the Latin American market and continue innovating in the development of IA -based tools for sales, support and customer management. The company seeks to position itself as the reference platform in automation of communication processes in the region.