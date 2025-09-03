Kapital becomes a unicorn after US $ 86m round

Kapital La Fintech Mexicana, focused on financial services for SMEs, closed a financing round for US $ 86 million, which positions it with an assessment close to US $ 1.3 billion. With this milestone, the company consolidates its position as one of the most recent unicorns in Latin America. The company plans to use these funds to strengthen its technological abilities, especially in artificial intelligence, and accelerate its expansion in Latin America.

Technological expansion with AI and comprehensive offer for SMEs

Kapital seeks to strengthen its technological infrastructure and integrate artificial intelligence into its platform, in order to offer tools that are accessible, efficient and personalized for small and medium enterprises. These developments will improve cash flow, optimize payments, billing, payroll and access to credit in a single solution.

The company has expanded its scope by acquiring Banco Autofin Mexico and attending about 300,000 SMEs in Mexico, Colombia and the USA. In addition, thanks to its profitable approach, it has achieved 6 × income growth in the last year.

Strategic Directory and Global Vision

Kapital is led by his co -founders René Saúl and Fernando Sandoval. The round was led by the existing investor Tribe capital and co-lided by Pelion Ventures, with the participation of renowned funds such as and Combinator, Marbruck Ventures and True Arrow.

“Our recent financing round will boost us forward while we focus on expanding in Latin America and beyond. Thanks to the confidence of our clients and investors, we are excited about the promising future that awaits Kapital,” René Saúl CEO of Kapital awaits in a statement. He also highlighted the integration of financial products such as payroll, treasury accounts and benefits, supported by AI, to consolidate a fully integrated financial platform.

Fintech impulse and leadership in financial inclusion

Kapital represents a new generation of Mexican fintechs who are transforming financial access for SMEs. Its proposal is based on combining technology, data and products designed to address a historically neglected segment by traditional Banking in Latam. Its growth, acquisitions and investment support position it as one of the most promising actors in the ecosystem.