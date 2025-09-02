Training Day 2025: The business meeting that marks the innovation agenda in Central America returns this September 4

On September 4, the Guatemalan capital will host the 13th edition of Training Day, recognized as the most influential business meeting in Central America and a platform that is marking the innovation and growth agenda for the entire region.

Under the motto “MoNshot”, this year the event summons leaders, visionaries and entrepreneurs to think and lead with unlimited ambition, connecting the region with the great global conversations about artificial intelligence, technological disruption, sustainability, business resilience and the future of work.

For more than a decade, Training Day has been a pioneer in accelerating the business ecosystem of the region, gathering more than 2,500 participants and 60 brands per edition, generating investment opportunities, strategic alliances and international expansion.

The 2025 edition will have a lineup of international and national referents, including:

Nabil Malouli, Global Vice President of E-Commerce in DHL Supply Chain; Matías Loyato, an expert in Go-To-Market and former manager at Rappi; Arturo Castro, Guatemalan actor with a trajectory in Hollywood and an example of global resilience; Alberto Bosquet, business resilience coach; In addition to other leaders who are redefining the future of business in different sectors.

The appointment will be this Thursday, September 4 at the Westin Camino Real Hotel, with an agenda that includes masterful conferences, high -level panels, immersive brand experiences and exclusive B2B networking spaces.

Inputs available at: Winverz.com/td