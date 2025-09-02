Toteat: lifts US $ 7.4 million to boost its expansion in Latin America with focus on AI

The Chilean Startup Toteat, specialized in technological solutions for restaurant management, closed a financing round for US $ 7.4 million, with the aim of strengthening its growth in the region and developing new solutions based on artificial intelligence.

With more than 100 million orders processed per year, the company has managed to position itself as a key partner for hundreds of restaurants in Chile and other countries, helping them optimize operations, improve customer experience and increase competitiveness in a highly dynamic market.

Artificial Intelligence and Escalation in the Region

The new resources will be destined to strengthen commercial teams in Latin America, consolidate operations in strategic markets and design solutions that incorporate artificial intelligence for gastronomic management. With this bet, Toteat seeks to transform the way restaurants make decisions and manage processes, incorporating data in real time and automation to raise their efficiency.

The Toteat platform already allows you to manage orders, control inventories and centralize the operation of restaurants of different sizes. The integration of new technologies aims to bring this standard to another level, supporting businesses to face the challenges of the sector with greater competitiveness.

In a statement, René Marty, CEO and co -founder of Toteat, said:

“With this round we seek to accelerate Toteat’s growth in the region and bring our technological proposal to more restaurants in Latin America. Artificial intelligence will be key for our customers to operate more efficiently and competitively in an increasingly challenging market.”

With this investment, Toteat not only projects to expand its scope in Latam, but also consolidate as a leader in the digital transformation of the gastronomic sector, contributing to modernize an industry that demands constant innovation.