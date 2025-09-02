Antiche Tentazioni, first Argentine ice cream shop with Italian certification

In a historical event for Argentine gastronomy, Premium Antiche Tentazioni ice cream shop received the influential Italian Ospitalità certification, granted by the Italian Chamber of Commerce.

This international recognition makes it the country’s first ice cream shop to obtain this seal, which distinguishes Italian restaurants, pizzerias and ice cream parlors that meet high standards of quality and authenticity, promoting gastronomic culture and products of Italian origin.

Located for 8 years in the heart of Palermo Soho, Antiche Tentazioni has established itself as a reference of the gelato in Argentina. Its commitment to excellence is reflected in the use of premium ingredients of Italian origin, ensuring a genuine experience for gelato lovers.

The Italian Ospitalità certification, which is promoted by the National Institute of Tourism Research (ISNART) and by the Italian system of Chambers of Commerce, is an award that supports the authenticity and quality of shops that promote the authentic Italian gastronomic culture in the world.

To obtain it, Antiche Tentazioni complied with all the rigorous standards that guarantee fidelity to traditional recipes and techniques, as well as the use of top quality Italian products.