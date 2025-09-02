Bitso expands its B2B solutions and accelerates its arrival in Chile and Peru

Bitso launches new B2B solutions

Bitso Business, the B2B division of the Mexican Fintech Bitso, announced its arrival in Chile and Peru, expanding its presence in Latin America. At the stablecoin Conference Latam 2025, Fxaas and Pay with Bitso presented, tools to enhance corporate payments with cryptocurrencies. The use of stablocoins in the region more than doubled its participation in the transaction volume during the first semester of 2025, according to a study carried out on more than 1,300 clients. The company, which already operates in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, USA and Europe, now adds operations in Chile and Peru.

FXAAS (Foreign Exchange as Service) allows companies to integrate change services directly into their platforms. It offers support for multiple Latin American currencies, deep liquidity, competitive prices, availability of real -time dollars and instant withdrawals. With Pay with Bitso, shops can accept payments in bitso users cryptocurrencies and receive immediate liquidations in Fiat or Digital currency, without volatility risk. Initially it will be available for more than 9 million bitso users, both online and soon at physical points of sale.

Imran Ahmad, general director of Bitso Business, said in a statement: “We are proud to lead this effort, transforming how companies move money through borders, currencies and systems. Now, in addition to Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, USA and Europe, we are also operating in Chile and Peru.” The Executive added that Stablecoins represent an opportunity for global companies to access Latin American markets with higher speed, transparency and efficiency.

Expansion to Chile and Peru

The rise of the stablecoins in the region responds to challenges such as the high costs of remittances, inflation and barriers of the traditional financial system. In 2024, Bitso Business processed more than US $ 12,000 million in transactions, 90 % more than the previous year, attending about 1,900 companies.

The second edition of the Stablecoin Conference Latam will take place in June 2026 in Mexico City, consolidating the region as an epicenter of the conversation about digital payments. In addition, it accelerates its plans to enter the US market, holding meetings with regulatory authorities and exploring the issuance of Stablecoins in that country.