Vita Wallet projects process US $ 2,000 million in transactions for the end of the year

Six years ago, the brothers Joel and Moisés Zambrano created Vita Wallet with the mission of simplifying the shipment and reception of money globally for people and companies. Today, that vision has promoted exponential growth, and Fintech projects to close 2025 with a transactional volume of around US $ 2,000 million, a figure that consolidates its position as a leader in the sector.

This was announced by Joel Zambrano, CEO of the company, who said that the growth expectation of the year is 200%. “If everything is going as projected, we hope to close 2025 processing around US $ 2 billion in transactional volume”, He said in an interview recently.

This growth is driven by Vita Wallet’s value proposal: a complete platform that makes international payments for people and companies equally. Its integral solutions are designed to eliminate complexity and optimize financial operations.

A portfolio of services and opportunities for companies

Today’s companies face the complexity of international payments, which usually involve slow processes, high costs and lack of transparency. The Chilean Fintech responds to this need with a set of powerful tools that eliminate operational friction and guarantee total control over transactions.

Vita Wallet’s offer includes an API integration that allows companies to automate their financial operations and connect directly to the Vita Wallet platform. In addition, companies can receive payments from other countries in minutes and make payments by lots automated to multiple recipients. These deposits can be made in Fiat or Crypt according to the registration country.

On the other hand, Vita offers efficient collection tools that eliminate operational friction. Companies in Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Argentina and Brazil can create a collection link and define the exact amount they want to receive from customers, suppliers or partners abroad. The app is responsible for automatic conversion, which simplifies the process. In case of payments to suppliers, money shipments to China, Hong Kong and other destinations take just 1 business day.

For companies in Colombia, the Vita Card is available, a 100% virtual card to facilitate purchases and online operations in thousands of online stores or physical stores via payment without contact. Simplify your company’s payments with automatic debit in international shops and suppliers that accept Visa.

Access to real -time deposits and payments to the United States

If you need to pay or charge dollars in the United States, Vita Wallet allows you to receive funds or payments from investors in your name. It charges from Latam in the USA without doing long procedures and manages your payments without costs per deposit.

In parallel, and to achieve total access to the US market, companies can make money transfers to bank accounts in the US in real time through RTP & Feednow networks without paying swift costs. Wire and ACH are other routes available in the app.

Moisés Zambrano, CBO of Vita Wallet, said that the success of companies depends on their ability to operate without barriers. «We not only offer speed and control, but personalized advice and accompaniment in each process so that they can achieve that goal. We will continue to promote efficiency in international payments for companies in the region ”he said.