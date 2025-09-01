CHEAF: The app that combats food waste with 50% discounts follows its expansion in Argentina

Cheaof has officially landed in Córdoba as part of its regional expansion strategy in Argentina. The platform, which has been operating since February in the country, chose this province for its “strong consciousness in sustainability” according to its executives.

Rodrigo Ramírez, responsible for the development of new markets in Cheaof, said: «Córdoba was always in the sight. It is a province with a strong awareness in sustainability and with businesses willing to join triple impact proposals ».

The free application allows users to access products with discounts of at least 50% through a “surprise bags” system that include bakeries, fruits, vegetables, dairy, meats or prepared meals.

Cheaof and a triple impact model with proven results

Cheaof’s operation is simple: consumers choose a surprise bag, pay it online with card and withdraw it in commerce the same day. This system has demonstrated high effectiveness in the Argentine market, where 9 out of 10 published bags are sold.

The proposal seeks to generate economic, social and environmental impact simultaneously. Ramírez explained: “With Cheaof, some businesses increased their turnover between 10 and 15%, thanks to products that previously ended in the trash.”

Mexican origin with accelerated expansion

Cheaof was founded in Mexico City in 2020 by the Frenchman Kim Durand, former Uber executive, during the pandemic when he detected the increase in food waste. The startup began as a WhatsApp group between friends before becoming the application we know today.

The company currently operates in 23 Mexican cities and landed in Chile at the end of 2023 with Cencosud as the main partner, reaching 1.5 million downloads in a year.

At the global level, Cheaof accumulates more than 4 million downloads and has avoided that more than 8,000 tons of food end up in landfills, consolidating themselves as an effective technological solution against food waste.