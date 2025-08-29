Vaas lifts US $ 3.8 million in round -led by Headline and reinforces its expansion strategy

The Brazilian Startup of Risk Management VAAS announced the collection of R $ 20 million (US $ 3.8 million) through an investment round led by the Headline firm, with the additional participation of Abseed and Honey Island. This movement represents the seventh investment made by Headline in 2025, further strengthening its presence in the Brazilian innovation ecosystem.

“We invest in Vaas because it brings together founders who found a team with which we have been working for years, complementing them with an impressive trajectory and the technical capacity to create sophisticated products for the B2B market, exactly the profile we are looking for,” said Romero Rodrigues, investor in Headline.

Founders with proven experience

VAAS was founded in 2022 by Gustavo Tremel, Paulo Orione and Daniel Smolenaars, all of them serial entrepreneurs. The trio had already reached previous success with the Decora startup, specialized in 3D visualization and augmented reality for retail, which was acquired in 2018 by CreativeDrive for US $ 100 million.

A Risk Control Platform

In less than a year since the launch of its product, VAAS already has more than R $ 50 million (US $ 9.6 million) in active contracts, with presence in sectors such as finance, energy and insurance. Its platform was designed to centralize risk management – compliance, credit and fraud prevention – avoiding the fragmentation generated by multiple systems and suppliers.

Instead of storing their own data, Vaas operates as an “orchestrador”, connecting with the main suppliers of the market, which allows automation critical decisions and improve productivity.

“We identify this critical point and develop a unified solution that now automates decisions about risks, providing productivity and intelligence to companies from various sectors,” said Gustavo Tremel, executive director of VAAS.

Investment destination

With the funds obtained in this round, VAAS plans to concentrate on strengthening its product area, incorporating technologies such as artificial intelligence into risk control. The objective is to expand its scope and offer increasingly intelligent and scalable solutions.