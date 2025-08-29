Guardline closes financing round to accelerate its regtech platform in Latin America

Guardline is born in response to the accelerated growth of the Latin American Fintech ecosystem, where financial institutions face the challenge of fulfilling complex regulatory frameworks without stopping innovation or increasing friction with its customers. The startup was founded by Rafael Nova, Patricio F average and Leovaldo Rojas to automate compliance processes, KYC, KYB and prevention of money laundering and fraud.

The Regtech platform differs by its modular approach, which allows each institution to implement exactly the functionalities it needs, when you need them. This flexible model adapts to the growth rate of Fintechs, digital banks and insurers of the region.

International recognition and accelerated growth

Since its inception, Guardline has worked together with Fintechs, digital banks and insurers of the region, helping them to climb operations without neglecting risk management or the relationship with regulators. This approach made it a key actor within the Regional Regtech ecosystem.

“Our commitment is to offer infrastructure that reduces the operational burden of financial institutions and allows them to focus on what they know best: innovate and grow,” says Rafael Novoa.

The startup was recently highlighted by Forbes in an article that recognizes companies that are transforming financial infrastructure in Latin America, consolidating their position as a reference in the sector.

Regional Expansion Strategy

Today, Guardline announces the closure of its most recent financing round, a step that reinforces its mission of becoming the backbone of compliance in the region. Capital will be intended to deepen product development, expand strategic integrations and climb internal capacities.

«Our initial approach will be put in Argentina and Brazil, and then we will advance to Mexico and Colombia. The need for modern compliance solutions is transversal in the region and Guardline is ready to respond, ”said Leovaldo Rojas, who leads the commercial strategy.