Viper lands in Curitiba to climb its emergency technology in Brazil

The Chilean company Viper, recognized by its technological platform for emergency management and notification, officially announced its arrival in Brazil, starting commercial operations since July 1 in the city of Curitiba, Paraná state. The expansion represents a key step in its regional growth strategy and positioning as a technological actor in the field of public security in Latin America.

With a local representation led by the Chilean Christian Zúñiga, coming in Brazil more than three years ago, Viper begins his presence in the country operating in person with a commercial approach and with remote technical support from Santiago de Chile. The company is already ready to execute technological demonstrations and pilots, both with its central solution, Viper, and with Viper Mass, its massive emergency notification tool, completely translated into Portuguese.

“Brazil was not originally on this year’s road map, but the opportunity came from the fire ecosystem and we decided to act quickly. Curitiba offers us scalability, closeness with technological hubs such as São Paulo, and a conducive environment to validate and climb our technology,” said Felipe Lagos, commercial director of Viper.

Chilean technology for safer cities

Viper develops solutions that allow monitoring emergency vehicles in real time, managing crisis, coordinating equipment on land and notifying citizens in cases of fires, earthquakes or catastrophes. Its platform is already used by municipalities and firefighters in Chile, and is in the process of location for the Brazilian market.

Although the operation is in the initial stage, Viper projects that during the next 6 to 12 months a solid sales tunnel will be built, institutional links will be strengthened and the first sales in Brazil will be completed during the first quarter of 2026.

“We know that the Brazilian market is wide and competitive, but also that there is space for new solutions. Viper offers a flexible proposal, quick to implement and focus on operational efficiency in critical situations,” said Camilo Salazar, Coo and co -founder of the company.

Regional entrance and vision strategy

Initially, Viper will concentrate exclusively on Curitiba, without immediate expansion plans to other Brazilian states. The progress of the conversations and the success of the first pilots will be decisive to define the next phases.

The Brazilian expansion adds to the company’s already consolidated presence in countries such as Peru, Ecuador, Colombia and Mexico. The company projects to become a regional reference in technology applied to emergencies.

“What we have built in Chile in terms of response and coordination capacity is replicable in other cities in Latin America. Brazil represents a key strategic step to achieve it,” said Christian Zúñiga, commercial director of Viper in Brazil.

Why Curitiba?

Viper did not choose randomly curitiba. The city has been recognized for its commitment to innovation, sustainability and quality of life. In 2023 she was appointed “smarter city in the world” by the Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona, ​​thanks to initiatives such as the development of electric mobility, technological education and the strengthening of its entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Programs such as “Good Business” and the Curitiba Agency have facilitated the arrival of international investments, positioning the city as an ideal cover to climb technological solutions with social impact.