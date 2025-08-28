Uualett promotes regional expansion with new hub in Colombia and hiring in the Dominican Republic

The UUALETT Financial Platform, designed for GIG economy workers in the United States, celebrates its seventh anniversary announcing two key milestones: a new collaboration with Foundever® to operate from a bilingual hub in Bogotá, Colombia, and a hiring campaign in the Dominican Republic. These initiatives consolidate the rapid expansion of the company and its commitment to economic development in the region.

UALETT History

Founded in 2018 by a team led by Dominicans, UALETT has become a profitable and reliable national fintech, focused on providing flexible access to capital for independent workers, without depending on credit history or traditional banking models. In 2024 alone, the platform processed more than 12,000 cash advances per month, a figure that has increased to 19,000 monthly advances in 2025, reflecting its accelerated growth and confidence of its users.

“Seven years ago we started with the mission of building financial tools for those who were excluded from the system. This new chapter shows how far we have come and how much we want to move forward, keeping us faithful to our values: trust, transparency and community impact,” said Ricky Michel Presbot, CEO and co -founder of Uualett.

New Operational Hub in Colombia

Uualett has officially initiated its collaboration with Foundever®, a leading global client experience (CX), to operate from a new headquarters in Bogotá. This center represents a strategic extension of the UALETT team, aimed at climbing its customer service as demand grows in the USA.

With the support of the bilingual and technologically trained talent of Colombia, and Foundever’s experience in CX services, UALETT guarantees empathic, fast and high quality care for its users. This alliance allows Fintech to maintain its close service identity, even while aggressively expanding in the market.

Growth in the Dominican Republic

In the Dominican Republic, country of origin of the founding team, Ualett is opening more than 30 new positions in areas of operations, customer service and support. This effort is part of a long -term vision to invest in communities that promoted their birth, generating sustainable and high impact job opportunities.