“Sophia The Robot” & Hanson Robotics arrive in Guatemala for Volcano Summit 2025

The 6th edition of the Volcano Innovation Summit 2025 will feature the participation of Sophia The Robot, the first citizen robot and one of the most recognized figures of artificial intelligence. His presence in Antigua Guatemala will be a key moment to reflect on the role of technology in our lives and its impact on the future.

The advances of AI

Sophia, developed by Hanson Robotics in 2016, is able to hold natural conversations, recognize faces, learn from interactions and express more than 60 facial gestures. Its design has been thought to resemble and interact as a human being, representing an extraordinary advance in the field of robotics and artificial intelligence.

Since its creation, Sophia has traveled global scenarios, becoming an innovation ambassador to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), and on an icon of the potential – and also of the ethical debate – which entails technological progress.

Participation at Francisco Marroquín University

Before his participation in Volcano, Sophia will be part of a Firec Chat Panel on September 5 at Francisco Marroquín University (UFM). The panel will be moderated by Janma Bardi, co -founder of Volcano Innovation Summit, and will feature the voices of:

Mónica Río Nevado de Zelaya, Dean of Economics, UFM

Michel Caputi, strategic alliance manager, Banco Industrial

David Hanson, CEO and founder of Hanson Robotics

And Sophia The Robot herself

This space will gather perspectives from the academy, the business sector and technological innovation to reflect on the impact of AI on society and in the future of humanity.

Sophia and David Hanson on the main stage

During the Volcano Summit 2025, Sophia and David Hanson will present their joint vision on how human intelligence and artificial intelligence can converge to design a more ethical, creative and sustainable future.

“The arrival of Sophia not only represents a technological milestone, but also a unique opportunity for the region to dialogue about the role we want technology in our lives,” they say from the organization of the event.

Human purpose technology

In an increasingly digitized world, Sophia’s participation seeks to inspire leaders, entrepreneurs and creators throughout Latin America to imagine, design and transform the future without losing sight of the essential.