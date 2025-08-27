Agendapro lifts US $ 35 million in series B to lead the service software market in Latin America

With more than 20 thousand active shops in the region and an annual turnover of US $ 10 million, Agendapro, the Specialized Software Platform for Services Business by appointment, announced on Tuesday the closing of a series B series for US $ 35 million, led by the American Riverwood Capital Fund.

The investment marks a new milestone for the startup with operations in Chile, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, among other Latin American countries, which seeks to consolidate as the leading technological solution for beauty salons, spas, health centers and other professional services.

Kayayak Ventures also participated in the round, a background that led the A series, reaffirming its confidence in the team and the company’s growth potential.

“Directing a small business involves juggling multiple tasks, and the last thing entrepreneurs need are fragmented tools or manual solutions,” explains Julio Guzmán, co -founder and CEO of Agendapro. “Our approach is clear: help them focus on what really matters, which is to generate income.”

Technology for climbing services business

Agendapro offers a all-one-one platform that simplifies the daily operations of service businesses through functionalities such as:

Online schedule and automatic reminders

Marketing campaigns to attract new customers

Payments integrated online and in person

Business management and performance reports

Tools adapted to local legislation, such as electronic billing and payroll calculation

With this proposal, the startup has managed to position itself as a robust and accessible alternative for thousands of entrepreneurs in Latin America.

New products

One of the outbreaks of the new investment will be the development of products based on artificial intelligence, such as “Julia”, a virtual receptionist recently launched by the company.

Promoted by AI, Julia responds to real -time client consultations, manages agendas outside working hours, and delivers a faster, consistent and without interruption experience.

“Agendapro offers a complete and disruptive software solution for a segment of entrepreneurs that did not have access to cutting-edge technology before,” said Francisco Alvarez-Demalde, co-founder and director of Riverwood Capital. “The most remarkable is the deep integration of the platform with the local contexts of each country. That combination of local technology and relevance is difficult to replicate.”

Future plans

With the new capital, Agendapro projects to expand its regional presence, climb its operations and continue innovating in tools that democratic access to digital solutions for small and medium -sized services.

The company reaffirms its vision of becoming the technological spine of thousands of entrepreneurs in Latin America, helping them to operate more efficiently, professional and profitable.