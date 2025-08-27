Involves, the Brazilian company of Retail Analytics, lands in Chile

With operations in more than 24 countries, a base of more than 100,000 active users and more than 900 brands such as clients – including Unilever, Pepsico, Red Bull and Heinz Kraft – the Brazilian company involves officially initiated its presence in Chile after acquiring the local startup Datamind earlier this year.

This step marks a key milestone in its regional expansion strategy, but also reflects a unique trajectory of innovation, collective vision and technological entrepreneurship in Latin America.

“We have high expectations with these changes, because we know that this technological advance will be a great ally for the various brands we accompany,” says Andrés Morán, commercial director of Involves Retail Analytics in Chile.

Involves history

Involves was founded in 2009 in Florianopolis, Brazil, by five young entrepreneurs – Andre Krummenauer, Gabriel Menezes, Guilherme Coan, Leonardo Coelho and Pedro Galoppini – who detected a problem not resolved in the sales channel: the lack of visibility and control in commercial execution in physical stores.

In their early years, the founders developed more than 10 products without success. However, product 11 was transformed into involves Stage, a SAAS platform that is now a reference in Trade Marketing, Execution and Retail Analytics.

The magic of involves

The company’s star solution allows brands to allocate routes and tasks to equipment on the ground, capture data directly from the point of sale (such as photos, prices, stock and promotions) and process them in real time, thanks to their intelligence engine and analysis algorithms.

Among its functionalities stand out:

Detection of stock breaks and execution errors

Historical analysis of SELL-OUT crossed with images captured in store

Personalized alerts and dashboards for decision making

Execution and Trade Marketing Kpis Unification

OPTIMIZATION OF COMMERCIAL VARIABLES THROUGH IA in retail, traditional channel and ecommerce

Chile: A strategic market for growth

According to Involves, the decision to settle in Chile responds to the potential of the market in terms of digitalization, technological adoption and regional expansion of retail chains.

“We are going to strengthen our point of sale model, integrating in real time the data captured with the historical sales information. Thus, the equipment on the ground will be able to correct stock deviations or instant execution and improve their perfect store score,” Morán explained.

The model also seeks to impact key areas such as variable remuneration, additional exhibitions, inventory mismatches, and compliance with commercial agreements.

Community, Training and Events

In addition to operating from its base in Santiago, Involves has as a goal to expand its professional community involves Club, a continuous training space for Trade Marketing and Retail Teams.

As part of its arrival in the country, in October the first event of the brand in national territory will be held: INVOLVES Trade Connect Chile, which will bring together experts from the field, brands and commercial equipment to share learning, trends and success cases.