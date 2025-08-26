Kira raises US $ 6.7m in Round Seed to democratize access to Fintech products driven by AI.

Kira, the global payment infrastructure platform, announced the successful closure of a seed round for US $ 6.7 million, led by BlockChange Venture Capital and with participation of Stellar Development Foundation, Vamos Ventures, Grit Ventures, Michael Seibel and Trow Bear, entrepreneur and investor recognized by his podcast Cracks.

This new financing comes just a month after communicating a previous round of US $ 2 million and reporting revenues for US $ 3 million in its first year of operations.

Expansion and technological development acceleration

The funds will allow Kira to accelerate its expansion in Latin America, with initial focus in Colombia, where automated compliance processes already implemented according to local regulation. In addition, the company will strengthen its technical team in Mexico, Colombia and Miami, and will advance in the development of new financial products.

Infrastructure for the new Fintech generation

Founded by Edrizio de la Cruz (former Arcus, acquired by Mastercard), Beto Díaz and Camilo Jiménez, Kira developed for more than a year an infrastructure that combines Stablecoins, artificial intelligence and business APIS, with the aim of allowing any company to launch financial products without facing technical or regulatory barriers.

Its platform allows offering services such as international payments, payroll and digital accounts in USD, through a single API, without the need for knowledge in blockchain or complex procedures.

“This round will allow us to accelerate the construction of the infrastructure that Latin America needs to compete in the global digital economy,” said Edrizio de la Cruz, CEO and co -founder of Kira.

Support of strategic investors

The round was led by BlockChange Venture Capital, Specialized Blockchain Infrastructure Fund and Business Fintech.

“Kira is solving one of the most complex problems of global trade: friction in cross -border payments,” said Ken Seiff, blockchenge partner.

The participation of Stellar Development Foundation reinforces Kira’s technical vision, while Vamos Ventures provides experience in the Latin American market and TRAVA bear adds its network in the entrepreneurial ecosystem of the region.

Next steps

Kira prepares to deploy operations in five Latin American countries in the next 18 months, while strengthening alliances with regional banks and payment processors. He also works on the launch of business accounts with international yield and options.