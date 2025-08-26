LIDZ: The Chilean startup that is digitizing real estate and transforming the way in which properties are sold

Real estate brokerage in Chile and Latin America faces an urgent challenge: the lack of digitalization. Manual processes, inefficient communication and obsolete tools generate millionaire losses for real estate, which lose up to 80% of their potential customers because they do not have adequate technological solutions.

In this context, Lidz was born, the Chilean platform created by the civil engineer Nicolás González and the architect Cornelio Saavedra, who has already managed to process 25% of the new properties sold in Chile, consolidating himself as a key actor in the digital transformation of the sector.

Digitization for the real estate sector

LIDZ identifies three big problems in traditional brokerage: lack of automation, poor communication with customers and dependence on tools that are not aligned with the speed that the current market demands.

“Sale opportunities are lost every day for not having automated processes or adequate digital experience,” they explain from the company.

The real estate industry has been historically slow to adopt new technologies, due to cultural factors and ignorance about how to integrate them into the daily operation. This resistance to change not only affects internal efficiency, but also directly impacts client experience, generating frustration and economic losses.

Technology that drives sales, not only processes

Lidz’s proposal focuses on the Upper Funnel of the commercial process: the critical stage in which a prospect becomes Lead. Through the automation via WhatsApp, the qualification of prospects and the intelligent allocation of tasks to runners, LIDZ allows the equipment to focus on the most important thing: close sales.

“Processing 25% of the new properties sold in Chile demonstrates the real impact we are generating. For runners, it means less administrative load. For real estate companies, more sales and better customer knowledge,” says the founders.

A solution designed from within the sector

What distinguishes Lidz is its origin in the real estate item itself. Having been created by professionals with direct experience in brokerage, the platform is not only technological, but strategic.

Created by real estate for real estate: which allows them to understand the real needs of the sector and propose specific solutions.

Qualitative and quantitative data: Lidz not only measures numbers; Interpret real behaviors, needs and preferences from the client-plataform conversations.

“We are not a traditional CRM. We deliver an integral vision of the client, beyond the data. That makes a difference in each stage of the sales process,” they explain.

Looking to the future

From Lidz they project that in the next five years the real estate brokerage will be deeply digitized, with virtual agents managing the first interactions and human teams focused on the final stage of the conversion. Artificial intelligence and big data will be key to customizing attention, predicting behaviors, optimizing prices and improving the buyer’s experience.

Even so, they warn that the main obstacle remains cultural:

“Digitizing is not an option, it is a necessity. Technology does not replace the human: it enhances,” they conclude from the startup.

Lidz closely follows the evolution of real estate brokerage in markets such as the United States and Europe, where technology has completely transformed sales processes. His vision is to replicate – and perfect – that model in Latin America, helping real estate and runners to be more efficient, competitive and profitable.