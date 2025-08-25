The Upbirk formula, Chilean startup that teaches to undertake if you don’t know about business

In Latin America, more than 60% of the new founders have no business training or prior management experience, according to figures from Endeavor and Bid Lab. However, this data has not been a barrier for the emergence of new ventures in the region.

Today, technology has opened access to key tools that allow learning and applying the essentials to undertake, without the need to go through a university or enter a traditional incubation process.

An integral solution for entrepreneurs without experience

In this scenario Upbirk arises, a Chilean startup that has created a digital ecosystem designed to boost innovation and connect the different actors in the entrepreneurial world. Its purpose is clear: democratize access to strategic tools so that anyone can develop their business idea and bring it to the market, without depending on external experts or specialized academic training.

UPBIRK offers entrepreneurs a central tool called Project Builder, which allows to structure, structure and communicate all the key aspects of a business. One of its main functionalities is the profile of the project, a OnePager type summary where the essential information of the idea is embodied, ready to be presented to partners, mentors or potential investors.

In addition, the platform has a tool module that includes more than 50 internationally tested frameworks, such as Lean Canvas, Empathy Map, Value Proposition Canvas or Cash Flow.

Applicable methodologies and monitoring of progress

The Project Builder also integrates a module of programs where entrepreneurs can apply recognized methodologies such as Lean Startup, Customer Development or Startup Journey, useful to validate and climb their projects.

To this is added the traction registration, a panel that allows to centralize key information such as sales, growth metrics and capital rounds, thus facilitating the monitoring of progress and preparation for future presentations or investment processes.

Amira, the AI ​​that accompanies the entrepreneur in each step

The big differential of Upbirk is Amira, its digital assistant based on artificial intelligence. This tool accompanies users throughout the entire development process. Amira analyzes the information entered, suggests improvements, detects inconsistencies and offers practical recommendations to strengthen each business component.

In addition, the platform incorporates an intelligent connection system or “match”, which allows innovation managers to find ventures according to their specific interests and directly link, optimizing the search and collaboration process.

As explained by Dr. Alonso Arriagada, CEO of Upbirk and PHD in Science, Technology and Innovation, “we have digitized most of the tools that an entrepreneur usually requires when identifying, designing and validating a business unit. In the same way, we integrate an AI that helps to understand the nature of these tools and delivers advice of how they should be completed.”

A tool to accelerate innovation and investment

Currently, UPBIRK is developing a new module called Selector.ia, focused on facilitating the identification of early investment opportunities. This system will allow managers and investors to configure their own evaluation criteria, aligned with a specific investment thesis or program, and automatically process the information of the startups that postulate through the platform.

Selector.ia uses Machine Learning models and its own algorithm called Venture Predictor, which generates a global score for each project and delivers a ranking accompanied by practical insights. In this way, managers will be able to visualize in real time what entrepreneurs are better align with their strategy, prioritize those with greater potential and detect areas of improvement to accelerate the decision -making process. According to Arriagada, the objective is to continue digitizing and facilitating innovation processes from the base.

Regional impact and open access

Upbirk technology has already been used by hundreds of entrepreneurs in Latin America and has strengthened innovation ecosystems in conjunction with institutions such as UDD Ventures, Quintil Lab and Duoc Uc. Its impact was even recognized by the United States Department of State, through the Ylai program (Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative), which highlighted its contribution to the digitalization of entrepreneurship in early stages.