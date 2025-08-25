Whatemate lifts US $ 1 million to expand its innovative cybersecurity platform in Latin America

The Argentine Startup Whalemate announced the closure of an investment round for US $ 1 million, with the aim of expanding its cybersecurity culture platform in Latin America, with a strategic focus in Peru.

Founded by Federico Joel Man and Mateo Bovio, Whalemate develops an innovative SAAS solution that combines artificial intelligence, gamification and psychocycibersgurity to train companies in the collaborators of companies in the face of digital threats such as the Phishing and SMISHING.

Its proposal not only offers custom simulations, but also delivers measurable indicators of the level of preparation of each organization, allowing a more effective management of human risk.

Market differentiation

Unlike generic platforms, Whalemate adapts its model to local regulations and the cultural contexts of each country, working with strategic sectors such as banking, health, energy, logistics and education.

“The human error remains the weakest link in cybersecurity. Our platform seeks to transform digital consciousness into a strategic asset for companies,” said Federico Man, CTO of the company, who began his cybersecurity career at age 19 while studying at the UTN. Mateo Bovio, CEO of Whalemate, added: “We believe that cybersecurity education must be interactive, adaptive and aligned with the real challenges faced by organizations.”

The platform already has high profile customers such as Mercado Libre, Rappi and Banco Agrario, helping them reduce operational risks, safety gaps and costs in cybersagide guns.

Parceiro Ventures leads investment

The recent round was led by Parceiro Ventures, which is incorporated into the group of investors that support the growth of Whalemate. This new capital will be intended to accelerate regional expansion, especially in Peru, where demand for cybersecurity solutions adapted to local reality is in strong growth.

With this investment, Whalemate aims to consolidate as a reference in the creation of safe and resilient organizational cultures against digital threats, contributing tangible value to companies throughout Latin America.