The brain, when expanding towards supraconcience, becomes something dynamic, probabilistic and deeply interconnected, a system open to infinite possibilities of evolution

Classical physics describes a stable and deterministic world: objects have defined positions and trajectories. On the other hand, quantum mechanics – the universe of the very small – reveals a different reality, where the particles have no fixed location, but likely to be here or there. It also shows surprising phenomena such as quantum interlacingwhereby two particles can remain connected even if they are at a great distance, influenced by instantaneously.

Applied to the human mind, this vision suggests that the brain is not a rigid machine, but an open, probabilistic system, capable of creating new realities from infinite possibilities.

The brain is composed of just 0.00001% of matter; The rest is an energy vacuum loaded with information. That void is not absence, but potentiality: a vibrant space that keeps infinite possible connections.

Thinking quantically means open to multiple scenariosstop living in automatic pilot and learn to capitalize on that information field. In doing so, the mind becomes more creative, bold and light, reducing emotional wear and getting the quality of life.

The evolution of the human mind can be understood at three levels:

Ego : It is the illusory identity that arises from biochemical reactions. Necessary to interact with the world, but limited when it becomes a tyrant.

: It is the illusory identity that arises from biochemical reactions. Necessary to interact with the world, but limited when it becomes a tyrant. Awareness : It is the interior witness, capable of observing, judging and choosing. It represents the awakening of being in front of the ego.

: It is the interior witness, capable of observing, judging and choosing. It represents the awakening of being in front of the ego. Supracciencia: It is an upper state of openness and connection. It appears when the ego is silencing the meditation with the repetition of mantras, and thus generating sensations of peace, joy and unity with the universe.

Supraconcia is guided by Universal archetypes already described by Plato, Kant and Jung: justice, empathy, goodness, beauty, love. To achieve this level is to discover that true happiness does not depend on the material, but on an inner fullness state.

Science begins to explore these links. Roger Penrose, Nobel Prize in Physics in 2020, stated that neuronal microtubules They could house quantum processes that give rise to consciousness. Although the hypothesis is still discussed, it shows that the border between mind and physical is closer than we believe.

The challenge is to understand how a biological system can manifest quantum states, and if supraconciencia can be explained by this interaction between matter, energy and information.

Artificial intelligence (AI) represents an extraordinary advance: it processes data at unattainable speeds for the human brain. However, it lacks feelings, intuition and genuine creativity. It can imitate, but not create from nothing or experience importance.

The difference is radical: the AI ​​organizes and calculates, while the human supraconcience creates, connects and transcends. AI can never feel love, beauty or compassion, which are the foundations of supra -conscious life.

Archetypes are universal models that guide thoughts and behaviors. According to Carl Jung, they are part of the collective unconscious And they express themselves in myths, dreams, stories and symbols. Among them are the person (social mask), the shadow (the repressed), the soul/animus (internal female/male principle) and the yes-very (all personality).

In everyday life, archetypes guide values ​​and decisions; In culture and marketing, they are used to build stories that resonate with human emotions. In supraconcia, they are integrated into an ethical vision that seeks harmony between individual and humanity.

Quantum mechanics teaches us that the universe is not fixed, but dynamic, probabilistic and deeply interconnected. The brain, when expanding towards supraconcia, becomes a reflection of that same logic: a system open to infinite possibilities of evolution.

Yes one Critical mass of human beings reach this level, social life would be radically transformed. The archetypes of justice, beauty, empathy and love would inspire our collective decisions, creating a more creative, balanced and human world.

The true revolution will not come only from technology, but from the awakening of the mind towards its quantum dimension.